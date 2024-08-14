Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Shock Fans By Calling Off Engagement

Getty

The Love Island U.K. season 5 runner-ups took to their Instagram Stories to share the shocking news after taking a vacation together with their daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are calling it quits.

After five years together, the Love Island U.K. alums made the decision to end their relationship Wednesday and call of their engagement.

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, the couple, who share one-year-old daughter, Bambi, shocked fans with the announcement, which comes days after the Molly and Tommy appeared to be enjoying a family vacation with their daughter.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imaged our story would end, especially not in this way," the former creative director at Pretty Little Thing wrote. "I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

She continued, "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Molly went on to thank their fans, for "all the love" they have show the couple "over the last five years."

"You all have been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kingly respect my privacy during this difficult time time, I'll be back when the it feels right," Molly said, concluding her message to her followers.

Tommy, meanwhile, kept his message short and sweet, telling his followers, "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Babi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

The boxing pro continued, "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

The breakup news comes just weeks after Molly re-posted a video to celebrate the one year anniversary of the couple's engagement, in which Tommy surprised Molly and their daughter Bambi, with a proposal.

"One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him🤍," Molly captioned the July 23 post.

Fans flooded the comments of the post following Wednesdays news, with one writing, "No I don't believe it," and another commenting, "Your story .. are you pranking us ? 🥹"

"Here after what's happened devastating," another fan wrote, with one commenter adding that she thought the couple were "end game."

"Nooooooo I just saw on your story you & Tommy have ended your relationship 😭💔....so heartbroken for you I truly thought you were end game," the upset fan added.

Tommy and Molly met on season 5 of the popular dating competition series, Love Island U.K., where they finished in second place. They would go on to date, move in together, and welcome their daughter in January 2023, with Tommy proposing six months later in July.