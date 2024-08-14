Indiana Mom Killed By Jealous Ex While Filming TikTok, Murder Caught on Video: Police

Floyd County Detention Center/GoFundMe

Kaitlyn Lee was seen in footage "dancing and lip-syncing to a song," before exclaiming, "What are you doing here?!" -- then, the video takes a deadly turn.

A mother-of-three from Indiana was shot dead by her ex, all while she was filming a TikTok video with one of her friends.

Kaitylnn Lee, 25, was killed on Saturday, August 10 in New Albany; her ex, Joshua K. Thompson, also 25, was arrested for the shooting and has been charged with her murder. The pair shared a 1-year-old child; Lee reportedly had a no contact order in place against Thompson at the time of her death, following a domestic battery incident in April.

The relationship between the pair was so fraught, according to a friend who witnessed the shooting and was interviewed by police, that Lee once said if she "was ever found dead," Thompson was the one who "killed her." The witness also told police that Thompson and Lee were "always at odds with each other."

Lee was allegedly staying with a friend when she was killed. Before the fatal shooting, per the probable cause affidavit via Law & Crime, she and her friend were "laughing, dancing and lip-syncing to a song" while filming a TikTok video. In footage described by New Albany police, Lee and her friend then turn away from the camera and look toward the back window -- before Lee exclaims, "What are you doing here?"

"A second later, a blast from the area of the window is seen, and Kaitlynn's head is forced to the right side of her body. Kaitlynn's body falls from its position and out of view," reads the affidavit. "Smoke can be seen hanging in the room, and the video shuts off."

Thompson then called his brother, who allegedly urged him to call police. He then called 911 on himself, saying he had "shot the mother of his child."

"I interviewed Joshua Thompson, who admitted to driving to [Lee's friend’s] apartment and watching from the outside to see who was there," said a detective who spoke with the suspect.

"Joshua admitted he new there was an active no contact order with Kaitlynn as the petitioner. Joshua told me he wanted to see if Kaitlynn had any other males in the apartment with her," authorities added in the docs.

Thompson also allegedly admitted to "pulling the trigger" after seeing Lee and her friend making a video. He was then charged with murder, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The suspect's trial has been set for March 24, 2025; he's being held without bond.

Lee's cousin has started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral -- adding, "Any extra money will go to helping with the expenses of her children during this time."

"SHE DESERVES THIS, at the very least. She didn't deserve what happened to her," reads the fundraiser. "Those babies do NOT deserve to have to go through this. I will never be able to wrap my head around how or why someone could do something so inhumane. Because of someone's selfish actions her 3 beautiful babies now have to grow up without a mother."