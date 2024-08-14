Tori Spelling Once Tried to Stab Brother Randy with Letter Opener

Getty / Instagram

"I would just go mad. I would go bat s--t f--king crazy," said Spelling, as the pair reflected on their childhood.

Tori Spelling's younger brother Randy had to keep his eyes peeled in the Spelling household when they were kids.

During the Monday, August 12, episode of Tori's iHeartRadio misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her brother opened up about growing up together in Hollywood.

"I think people from the outside perspective probably think there's nothing relatable about our childhood," the 51-year-old actress said. "We still had the sibling relationship and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you."

Randy remembered the situation vividly, recalling his sister coming at him with a letter opener at around eight or nine-years-old.

"The strangest thing [was] you had some sort of weird -- when you got mad, you got crazy. You got the crazy eyes," Randy said of Tori. "You got very dramatic, and you came after me with the letter opener, and I feared for my life."

As for what propelled Tori to turn to violence at "maybe 14," Spelling said she was on the phone with her school friends and her brother was lurking by her bedroom door to hear what they were talking about.

"I just started at an all-girls school and I had this new set of friends," she recalled. "I went to a really academic school where I totally stood out because I was not academic. I was creative, and it was a lot for me."

"I would just go mad," she said. "I would go bat s--t f--king crazy. And at that point, that is when I threw open the door, pulled up my letter opener, and I ran out and tried to stab him."

However, there wasn't always arguing and fear of knife wounds in the Spelling household.

In fact the pair had a great sister/brother relationship. Tori even assisted Randy in persuading their parents to put him in a different school for a better learning experience.

"You suggested the school I ended up going to because you had close friends and you said, 'It was smaller. I think he's really going to like it and thrive there' and I did," he recalled. "I thank you for that. You went to bat for me."