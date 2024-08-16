Woman's 'Missing' Husband Returns to Vegas Hotel Room with $6,000 In Strip Club Charges He Says He Didn't Make

Getty

During a couple's trip to Las Vegas, a woman wakes up to find her husband gone and his phone's location services found off -- before the questions keep coming after he returns to their room "intoxicated beyond comprehension".

A woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about about her marriage after her husband went MIA on her during a trip to Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old woman says she woke up at 2am to find her 34-year-old husband still hadn't returned their hotel room ... before realizing he had his phone location services turned off as strip club charges started hitting their bank account.

She explained on the site's Relationship Advice subreddit that the pair were in a great place in their marriage and were about to celebrate their four year anniversary ... but, after the trip, she doesn't know what to do next.

Read on to find out the full situation.

Woman's Husband Goes "Missing"

"During our vacation in Vegas, I (28F) woke up at 2AM to find my husband (34M) missing, his location off, and thousands in charges from a strip club on our bank account," OP (a.k.a. the "Original Poster") began, before asking "Where to go from here?"

"My husband and I booked a last-minute getaway to Vegas for a couple nights, we arrived yesterday. We had tickets to see a show last night, but after a long day of drinking in the heat, I wasn't feeling well and needed to end the night early. I encouraged my husband to still go so he could enjoy his evening, so he did and I went to sleep," she explained.

However, OP woke up at around 2am to discover that her husband never came back to their room.

"The show is literally at our hotel so I start to panic. I go to check his location, it's off. Then I text him asking where he was, he reads it and doesn't respond. I call him several times and he sends me to voicemail," OP said. "While I was trying to get ahold of him, I see there were 2 separate charges for $1,000+ from a strip club. He didn't respond to me till nearly 3AM and just texted he was on his way back."

Finally he arrives ... "30 minutes later, he stumbles in the room absolutely obliterated."

"He tries to lie and say he was just gambling down the strip, that he never went to the strip club even though the charges were literally made with ApplePay and he hadn't lost his phone," she said.

OP then started investigating further, going through his "receipts" to put together her own timeline of events -- claiming that the evidence showed her husband "had been at the strip club for nearly 5 hours."

"Confirming that he went straight from the show and left 40 minutes after my first, 'Where are you?' text," OP said.

"I also checked all of our accounts, and if all the charges made settle as they are, he'll have spent nearly $6,000 there. He swears he 'didn't cheat' on me and says nothing sexual happened, though I can only imagine the situations you find yourself in after 5 hours in a strip club, especially when you're intoxicated beyond comprehension. I feel like I'll never truly know what happened and that alone is the most painful part," OP revealed before adding that the pair cut their trip sort and left Vegas.

"I just have no idea where to go from here. We've been together for 7 years, married for 4 years in just a couple months. As far as I was aware, we're in a great place in our marriage, and there haven't been any issues with infidelity in the past," OP said, turning to Redditors for advice.

"This is completely out of character -- I'm absolutely crushed and deeply disappointed. He was reckless with our money, with my trust, with our marriage and it really f--king hurts. The fact we were on a solo trip together and instead of coming back to me, or doing literally anything else, he chose to go to a strip club," she concluded, before asking the forum if anyone had been through a similar situation.

"STD Test" and "Leave Him"

Redditors did not hold back from giving OP their truthful opinions on whether he cheated on not. There were over 2.5k comments at the time of writing with 5.9k upvotes.

The top comment gave OP a suggestion on how she could find out what really happened.

"Okay, so simple fix. Dispute the charge so the club has to prove it authorized. Strip clubs usually get really pissy about that and spill all of the tea. That's the closest you're gonna get to finding out the truth," the social media user wrote, before adding their opinion on whether there was cheating involved. "To be honest though, you have to know that dropping 6k, turning off location, leaving you on read and denying your calls means he cheated, right?"

While another said OP should make her husband get tested.

"Whatever else you do, make him get an STD test before you have any kind of sexual contact with him again. His reaction to the request will be telling in and of itself," they wrote.

Another said OP should leave him due to the amount spent alone: "If he didn't cheat for $6000, he's dumb. Leave him anyway." While a different comment said, "It's Vegas. He 1000% got extra services."

After another also suggested she dispute the charges and demand an STD test, the commenter then wondered how she could salvage the relationship.

"Honestly, I don’t know how you could recover from him leaving, turning off his location, not responding to you and of course the $6k. I feel bad you are going through this, just thinking about this happening to me, almost gave me a panic attack. I wish you all the best and please update us on the aftermath."

"You go to a divorce lawyer. That’s where you go from here," said another responder -- while another added, "I'm so sorry you went through this. Something VERY similar happened to me (right down to the $6,000 amount). I divorced him shortly after and it was the best decision I could have made."

OP has not shared any updates nor responded to anyone's comments.