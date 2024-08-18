These Famous Couples Have Filed For Divorce More Than Once

Some of these roller coaster relationships are hard to keep up with!

Sometimes a second shot at love doesn’t quite work out. While every romance has its highs and lows, it turns out that some relationships are better left in the past. A few famous couples learned this the hard way when they filed for divorce not once, but twice! After initially reconciling their relationship, these pairs discovered that getting things right the second time around proved to be just as difficult as the first. Ultimately, they went their separate ways once again -- and probably learned an important lesson along the way.

Here are all the couples that called it quits more than once…

1. Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B just announced she and Offset are getting divorced for the third time. The couple were first linked back in 2017 and went on to secretly tie the knot that September. Shortly after they welcomed their daughter Kulture, the couple announced their split. They eventually reconciled but ended up unexpectedly filing for divorce again in September 2020. The couple were able to work through things and welcomed their son Wave in 2021.

Now, Cardi and Offset are pregnant with their third child but their relationship is on the rocks once again. Cardi’s rep confirmed the news, sharing that the split was “not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming.” On Instagram, Cardi shared that she was excited for the future.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion,” she wrote in a message to her unborn child. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!”

2. Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann had been married for over a decade when they filed for divorce in 2023. In legal documents, Kim said the couple’s relationship was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” -- but that didn’t end up being the case for them. Just a few months later, they called off their divorce with sources sharing they were “getting along” and “trying to make it work for the kids.”

But their marriage once again fell apart and Kroy filed for divorce just a month after reconciling. Since then, the former couple have been in the middle of a bitter divorce battle, often fighting at their shared Georgia home, with police called to their residence on several occasions over domestic disputes.

3. Talulah Riley & Elon Musk

In 2010, Tesla founder Elon Musk married actress Talulah Riley. The couple were together for two years but decided to go their separate ways in 2012. The pair went through with their divorce but ultimately reconciled a year later. They married for the second time in 2013 but the relationship had its ups and downs. Elon filed for divorce again just a year after the couple remarried but ended up withdrawing the petition seven months later. The couple remained married for several more years but Talulah eventually filed for a divorce in 2016, which was finalized that November.

“Obviously I understand it looks strange,” Talulah told The Independent of marrying Elon twice. “But that logic made sense at the time. I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit. We were saying, ‘This is my husband.’ ‘This is my wife.’ ‘Oh, wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again.’”

4. Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish Cyrus went through many ups and downs over the course of their almost three decade marriage. In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce but several months later he ended up dropping the request. The couple remained married for several years but then Trish filed for divorce in 2013. She rescinded the request just a month later.

The couple’s marriage finally came to an end in April 2022, when the couple filed for divorce for a third time. Tish later explained that during the pandemic, she truly had time to reflect on the relationship and what she wanted out of life -- and realized she should have left much sooner.

“During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, ‘What was I gonna do?’ Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I really didn’t want Noah [Cyrus] to still be young [when we divorced]. But looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left.”

5. Melanie Griffith & Don Johnson

When Melanie Griffith first married Don Johnson, she had just turned 18. The rocky relationship ended in divorce just six months later, but it wasn’t the end of their love story. Melanie went on to marry someone else and have a baby -- but after that relationship ended, she reconnected with Don. They rekindled their romance, got pregnant, and decided to get married once again.

“There was always this connection. I can’t explain it. It’s almost like soulmates, and it always was,” Melanie told People at the time. “I didn’t want it to be like that sometimes, and sometimes I wanted not to love him. But maybe it was karma, and you have to go through all that to get to where we are now. Now it’s different. It’s like it was in the very beginning, but there is so much more.”

The couple remained together for several years before divorcing for the final time in 1996, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Despite the split, the couple have remained good friends.

6. Eminem & Kim Scott

Eminem has had a rocky relationship with his high school sweetheart, Kim Scott, through the years. As teenagers, they dated on-and-off and Kim even lived with Eminem’s family for a time. In 1995, they welcomed their first child and then officially tied the knot four years later in 1999. Not long after, Eminem left on his first tour and Kim explained that she’d hoped that being married would keep him “faithful and grounded” while on the road -- but it didn’t work. In 2001, they filed for divorce.

They later rekindled their romance, getting married in 2006 on the 15th anniversary of the original day they started going out. Looking back, Kim says she didn’t want them to make the marriage legal with a certificate because she feared getting divorced again. Unfortunately, the couple split just two months later and were forced to get a divorce for the second time.

The couple have remained friends while co-parenting their children.

7. Pamela Anderson & Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson first tied the knot with her husband Rick Salomon in October 2007 but their marriage didn’t last long. Just a few months later, Pamela filed for divorce, later explaining that she ended the marriage because she had found drug paraphernalia in their Christmas tree. The couple later reconciled and got married for the second time in 2014. Things once again ended just a few months later. Looking back, Pamela admitted that there’s a lesson to be learned when you go back to something that you know won’t be good.