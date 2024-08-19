Texas Man 'Forced' Estranged Wife to Help Shoot New Boyfriend, Dispose of Body: Police

Harris County Sheriff's Office

A Texas man is on the run after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife's home, shooting her new boyfriend, and then forcing her to help try and dispose of his body 120 miles away.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas is looking for Michael Maurice Mack, 48, on a charge of capital murder for the death of Kelvin Hinton, 53, whose body was found 120 miles from where police believe he died.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies received word of a possible homicide occurring inside a Katy home on August 14.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered "evidence of foul play," per Gonzalez in a statement posted to Facebook, but no body. Continuing investigation ultimately led investigators to Vidor, Texas, where deputies found Hinton's body. Mack is the only suspect at this time.

According to an arrest affidavit seen by Law & Crime, the suspect broke into the side window of his estranged wife's home at 3:30 a.m. last Wednesday while wearing tactical gear and carrying at least four guns.

He allegedly shot the man present and forced the woman to shoot the body and join him in taking his remains to another city.

While Mack and the woman had been married since 2019, they purportedly have been separated for a year and a half. The woman, who has not been identified, said that Mack almost immediately began to stalk her.

It was in just the past few weeks that Hinton began a relationship with her, according to KTRK. In an interview with the news station after Hinton's death, his brother Michael Lewis said, "He didn’t let me know the guy had called his phone and threatened him not to come back to the house."

Details of Hinton's Murder

According to the woman, she awoke to Mack beating her with a rifle. Hinton then woke, according to the documents, and shoved the rifle, demanding Mack to stop. It was at this point that Mack allegedly shot him, before continuing to beat his wife.

"Please don't shoot me," the woman said she told Mack as he allegedly continued to hit her and threatened to kill her. The documents report Mack claimed he'd been watching her all day with Hinton.

The victim then claims Mack held his rifle to her head, handed her a handgun, and ordered her to shoot her boyfriend. "Grab it, b---h," he allegedly told her. "You better shoot him or I'm going to shoot your ass right now."

According to the documents, the woman was "in fear for her life, closed her eyes as the Defendant grabbed her hand placing it on the handgun with her finger on the trigger, as he placed his hand over her hand and forced her to shoot."

The woman then reported that Mack told her she was going to help him dispose of Hinton's body "because he could not get rid of two bodies," per the documents. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not help before wrapping the body in bedsheets and placing it in the trunk of her car.

After purportedly transporting the body 120 miles from Katy to Vidor, Mack allegedly poured gasoline on Hinton's body and set it alight. The woman says he drove her back to Houston and then let her go, allegedly saying, "Get your ass out of the car. I'm not going to kill you today."

The women then called the police. Authorities who interviewed the wife have described her as "reliable and credible," per Gonzalez. Additionally, he said there is surveillance footage at a gas station in Vidor that shows Mack.

KRTK reports that Mack had previously been arrested for harassing his wife with repeated phone calls. He posted bail at that time but then broke bond conditions forbidding him from making contact with her.