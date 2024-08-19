Man High on Molly 'Horrifically' Murdered Girlfriend, Covered Body In Acai Powder to 'Revive' Her: Cops

FOX13/Facebook

The pair were seen in surveillance footage together shortly before firefighters responding to a flooded apartment made a gruesome discovery; the victim reportedly had a "white ball lodged in her throat," as graphic details are revealed.

A Hawaiian woman visiting her boyfriend in Washington State is dead and he's the prime suspect in her murder, after authorities responding to a flooded townhouse made a horrific discovery.

25-year-old Andy Chu has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of girlfriend Zoey He, also 25. Her body was discovered by firefighters on August 10, around 10:30am, after neighbors called authorities about water coming out Chu's Lake City apartment.

The victim was found partially nude in the bathroom, according to charging docs, with an ice pack on her throat and a substance later identified as Acai powder all over her body. Her head was reportedly supported by a block, while she was posed in a "butterfly position" with her throat cut; she also suffered "severe traumatic assault" to face, neck, chest and head. Both the sink and tub were running, "full blast."

It's unclear when exactly He was killed -- but Ring footage from a neighbor reportedly shows the two arriving back to the townhouse with groceries around 4:45pm on August 9. Chu was then seen leaving solo around 8am the next morning.

In the early morning hours of August 11, police discovered Chu's whereabouts after he allegedly groped a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center. He had reportedly been taken there by his friends after exhibiting "psychotic behavior." Police then took him in for questioning regarding He's murder, per Law&Crime.

According to the charging docs, Chu "self-described a crisis condition he found himself in which caused him to retreat from his condo," telling authorities a version of events which was "quite fragmented and difficult to follow at times" as the suspect wasn't sure what was "reality or not."

He allegedly told cops the victim -- who he had been dating since January -- was visiting from Hawaii. When asked why he assaulted her, he allegedly said he was unclear but claimed she was "acting weird" and attacked him. He reportedly couldn't describe the attack, however, and denied they were fighting. He also told cops he "thought he may have killed her."

"He said he has memory of choking her, twisting her neck, holding her down under the water in the tub. He said he thought he broke her neck," said police, who claimed Chu also recalled taking the victim out of the bathtub and placing her on the floor.

"He then tried a number of things to revive her including sprinkling the Acai powder all over her, placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw," according to docs.

Chu also allegedly told police he had taken MDMA and smoked marijuana before He's death, which medical examiners later determined was due to asphyxiation.