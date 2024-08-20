Alicia Silverstone Fans Concerned After She Seemingly Eats Poisonous Fruit In Viral TikTok Video

TikTok

Silverstone picked fruit off a stranger's plant, asked "What the heck is this!?" and then ate it -- before concerned fans identified it as possibly poisonous and started begging for an update.

Alicia Silverstone fans are showing some concern for the actress, after she shared a video of herself eating possibly poisonous fruit before going radio silent on social media.

The 47-year-old actress went viral overnight after she shared a video to TikTok on Monday during a trip to the UK.

"I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is and I need some help," Silverstone begins in the footage, before holding up a small, orange fruit.

"I just bit into it because I was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not. It's definitely not, because look at these leaves. Those are the leaves," she continued, pointing her camera at the full plant on some stranger's patio.

"So what the heck is this? Because when you open it up, it looks like that and if I bite it -- I don't think you're supposed to eat this -- but it's almost like a pepper," she added, before taking another bite. "Does anyone know what this is? I don't know what it is. I need someone to tell me, I'm in England. Thank you."

She captioned her post: "What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔"

In just 15 hours, the video racked up 1.4 million views -- as well as a ton of concerned comments, as many viewers speculated the plant is actually Solanum pseudocapsicum, or Jerusalem cherry, a type of nightshade with mildly poisonous fruit.

"Jerusalem Cherry… They are poisonous 😬," read one popular comment. Joked another, "She’s clearly clueless… 😂"

"Eating random stuff from bushes when you don't know what it is, is a level of non anxiety that I can only aspire to," someone else wrote.

Others, meanwhile, begged for an update on her condition.

"WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!" exclaimed one fan. Another added, "Okay it is 7am in England, can you give us an update PLEASE. just a quick 'hey I'm okay!' 🥲"

"Can someone tag me when we know she's OK 😫," asked another viewer.

While not considered fatal for humans, the plant, if eaten, can cause gastrointestinal problems -- including diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.