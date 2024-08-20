Emily Ratajkowski Gets Support After Man Tells Her to 'Put on a Shirt' In NYC

Getty/TikTok

"Famously not demure, famously not mindful," she captioned a video showing the moment a man took issue with her clothes ... or, in his mind, apparent lack thereof.

Emily Ratajkowski's selfie strut in NYC was interrupted Tuesday by a man telling her to "put on a shirt."

The model, who was indeed already wearing a shirt, was filming herself walking across the street when a voice from behind her is heard criticizing her look.

"Wait for it: man tells me to put on a shirt," she wrote over the video, before following it up with audio of Charli XCX's 365 -- where Charli sings, "Who the f--k are you? I'm a brat when I'm bumpin' that. Now I wanna hear my track, are you bumpin' that?"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Ratajkowski also captioned her post, "famously not demure, famously not mindful" -- putting her own spin on the phrase popularized recently by TikTok star Jools Lebron on the platform.

The 33-year-old stunner was met with a wave of support in the comments of her post, with the most popular response coming from someone who wrote, "Imagine saying that to emily ratajkowski."

"He wants to be you soooo baddd 🤣🤣" joked another viewer, while another exclaimed, "The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be."

Someone also wanted to know where they could get the top she was wearing, with Ratajkowski replying that the tank came from Tank Air.

Over on Instagram, where Ratajkowski also shared the video, content creator Toddy Smith chimed in -- quipping, "why he trying to ruin it for us."

Another commenter there added, "Funny how they get so mad and then go home and turn on porn, objectify women on the street, and stare with their big googly eyes at every woman who walks past."

Someone else speculated, "He's triggered because he can’t get hot women like you so he takes it out on hot women 😂"

Ratajkowski has long defended her sometimes-revealing style -- perhaps best summing it up back in 2017 for Love magazine that, "To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her."