Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Son, Beau Leaves Hospital After 33 Days Following Rare Diagnosis: 'Walking Miracle'

"No offense... I hope we never see you again," Sigler said of the hospital staff. "Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler's son Beau has left the hospital after being diagnosed with the rare inflammatory autoimmune disorder, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM).

In an Instagram, Sigler wrote: "After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle," Sigler wrote alongside video of Beau basically skipping out of the hospital and high-fiving healthcare workers who were applauding him.

"The rest of this story will be Beau's to tell, if he chooses to one day," Sigler added.

The 43-year-old then thanked the staff at Dells Children’s Hospital for taking care of her 10-year-old son.

"Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children's Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don't have enough words," Sigler continued.

"I'm in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise…. But, no offense.. I hope we never see you again ✌️Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked. 🙏🏻🩷"

The Instagram cover photo shows Beau standing with his back to the camera pointing his two thumbs toward him under a sign that reads: "Heroes This Way."

Many of Sigler's friends commented on the Instagram sharing their love for Beau.

"Yes Beau!! We love you Jamie and are in awe of you!😍❤️," Glee star Lea Michele wrote.

"I’m crying!!🙌❤️❤️," actress Jenna Dewan said.

While Julianne Hough said: "Woooooo let’s go Beau! 💪🙌❤️"

The Sopranos alum opened up to her followers at the beginning of August about what her son Beau had been going through.

"4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare," she captioned a selfie with Beau. "Beau has what we believe to be, ADEM."

"To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken," she continued.

Sigler is married to Cutter Dykstra, the pair also have another son named Jack who is six-years-old.