Machine Gun Kelly Says Daughter Casie Helped Him Get Sober: 'I Have to Break This Generational Curse'

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing more insight on his decision to get sober.

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast Sunday MGK said that he decided to get sober after an emotional conversation with his 15-year-old daughter Casie.

"It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high,'" the "Emo Girl" rocker recalled, noting that his daughter was 11 or 12 when she first confronted him about his drug use. "It broke my heart. It was the ultimate let down."

"It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you," MGK, who shares Case with ex Emma Cannon, explained. "That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, first opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol earlier this month, after revealing this he's been sober for a year after a brief stint in rehab last summer.

Elsewhere in the interview, MGK touched on his new look, which has seen him black out the bulk of his tattoos over the course of the last year.

"I'm in a new body, I literally am in a new body," he told hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo 267. "I covered everything on my arms and my body. I left windows to it, just like there's windows to my old work, but I'm a new person so the evolution has led me from a caterpillar to a butterfly now."

He continued, elaborating on why he used "windows" to show traces of his old tattoos.

"The one thing I think fans don't appreciate is an artist turning their back on what made them fall in love with you," MGK added. "Now while I may not resonate as much with older work that I've done, I do resonate with the fans, always. So, I don't ever want to run away from them."

MGK said he didn't want to completely get rid of the "tall skinny tatted white boy" image he had come to known for.

"I didn't want to necessarily erase everything like "I'm running from it," he shared, further explaining the inspiration behind the largely blacked-out piece. "I just put on armor."