Boy, 6, 'Attacked' by Pitbull While Handcuffed by Hands and Feet; Mom and Two Others Charged: Police

Ashland County Corrections Division

One of the suspects was allegedly "hiding in a cubbyhole" with the dog when authorities executed a search warrant on his home.

Ohio officials responding to a 911 call about a dog attack on a 6-year-old boy allegedly made a far more disturbing discovery following an investigation.

Three people are behind bars, including the mother of the injured child, following an incident on August 17 in Savannah, OH.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, they were told a pitbull bit the boy on the neck and ear in a 911 call. When deputies arrived on the scene, per the sheriff, the boy was in "serious condition" and Life Flight -- an air and ground critical care transport service -- was called.

The boy's mother, Angelina Williams (above center), was identified at the scene, and was allegedly staying with a family friend of Robert Michalski (above left) -- who owned both the house and dog. Neither he nor the pitbull were at the home when deputies arrived.

The case took a turn this past Monday when authorities "learned through an investigation that the 6-year-old child had been restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet when the Pitbull attacked him," said the sheriff.

At that point, a search warrant was executed at the home, "where deputies recovered evidence to support the investigation." The Sheriff's Office also claimed that while deputies were searching the home, "they found Robert and the pitbull hiding in a cubbyhole upstairs."

Both Williams and Michalski were both taken into custody, as was the mother's boyfriend, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown (above right), who authorities claim "was at the house and assisted with the restraining" of the child.

The pitbull, meanwhile, was "taken into custody to be housed as a vicious dog"

According to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office, Williams and Marvin-Brown were charged with endangering children and obstructing justice ... while Michalski was charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Michalski, per the release, is believed to be the boy's great uncle.

The case remains under investigation, while prosecuting attorney Christopher Tunnell "expects additional charges to be considered by the Grand Jury."