Hoda Kotb on Why She Ended Things With 'Extremely Handsome’ Mystery Man After Just 3 Dates

Kotb's candid dating confession comes just days after she opened up about the reason for her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda Kotb is sharing some juicy details about her dating life.

While appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show Tuesday, Kotb revealed why she "tabled" her relationship with an "extremely handsome" mystery man after just three dates earlier this year.

"This person, who's a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out," Kotb explained. "I think what I'm looking for [is] more kind of just simplicity."

The Today show co-host admitted she used to be the "fixer in life" and try and help everyone, but is aiming to do less of that.

"Sometimes you're like, 'You know what? Let's just pause that instinct because that is my instinct. I'll help. I'll make it better," the mother of two shared. "What do you need? How can we do it?'"

That said, Kotb was also sure to be clear that "nothing funky" happened when she "beautifully" ended her brief romance with the mystery man, with whom co-host Jenna Bush Hager set her up.

"[We are] all good. He's very cute, by the way, extremely handsome. I'll show you a picture after, but tabled for now," she added.

When asked whether she has "met anyone new" since, Kotb replied, "Not yet," explaining that she is constantly evaluating what she has "room for" each day.

"I think I'm into the addition process -- someone who's adding and not subtracting. Like, in this moment, I just want addition, because I feel like when I kind of map my days out and see what free time do I really have, it's so limited that you want to make sure that when you have it that you're spending it with someone who's in the addition business of your life," Kotb, 60, continued.

Elsewhere in the episode, the longtime journalist detailed the reason for her split from ex-fiancée Joel Schiffman.

In a clip released ahead of the podcast's release, Kotb revealed that while the couple was together for a long time, after eight years of dating, they simply grew apart.

"Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being," she explained. "And I feel like I'm a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn't quite enough to make it work."

"I think a lot of people are probably in these situations," she continued. "One person's growing ... or one person wants it this way, and one person wants it that way."