Mugshot Straight Out of a Horror Movie Shows Man After Airplane Arrest Sparked by Bloody Head

Miami-Dade Police Department

His female companion -- who went live on TikTok during the incident -- was also arrested, as they allegedly "caused unnecessary delays" at the Miami airport and forced the whole plane to deboard.

A flight from Miami to Las Vegas got off to a rough start after two passengers allegedly refused to get off the plane -- despite one of them bleeding from the head.

Arrest reports obtained by TooFab lay out why Eugenio Hernandez-Garnier, 27, (left) and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, 32, (right) were arrested on Monday at the Miami International Airport, after boarding an American Airlines flight with service to their hometown of Sin City.

According to police, Hernandez-Garnier was "bleeding from his forehead" after boarding the plane and had a bandage wrapped around his head. He was allegedly "asked to clean up the blood and replace his bandages" by the flight crew, but said he "did not have any clean bandages."

He was then allegedly asked "multiple times" to deboard the flight, "due to the fact that he was bleeding from his head and the crew members were concerned about his medical condition and body fluid contamination." He and his companion Loyola, however, "refused to comply" -- and allegedly said, "if they could not fly, no one else can either."

That's when authorities responded to the scene and allegedly told the pair that if they refused to comply with orders to deboard, they would be arrested for trespass after warning.

And that's exactly what happened.

Per video shown by Local 10 News in Florida, Loyola went live on TikTok during the incident -- and can be seen telling officials Hernandez-Garnier recently had some sort of operation. That, however, wasn't excuse enough to allow them to stay onboard.

According to police, the two "absolutely refused to comply and leave the aircraft, and, after a brief moment of resisting to be handcuffed, they were subsequently placed under arrest."

The plane also had to be totally cleared out, which authorities say "caused unnecessary delays to the airlines and over the one hundred passengers on board, and airport operations."

The two were first taken to a hospital "due to their bleeding condition," before taken to jail. They face charges of trespass after warning and resisting an officer without violence. The cause of the bleeding has not yet been confirmed.