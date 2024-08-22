Denise Richards Kicked Ass on Set Moments After Real-Life Shooting Incident (Exclusive Video)

EMR Media

After a road rage incident ended in gunfire on Richards' vehicle, she arrived to work "all shook up" -- before seemingly channeling her anger into a fight scene.

Denise Richards proved she's a real pro by diving straight into work moments after her car was shot at on her drive to set.

Back in November 2022, the actress was being driven by husband Aaron Phypers to the set of Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, when, according to TMZ, the driver behind them became "irritated" as he struggled to find the studio.

After weaving in front of them and shouting at the pair, the man then shot at the truck -- hitting it on the back end of the driver's side. While nobody was hurt, Denise was reportedly "sobbing" when she got to set, as someone in production called police.

Though a TooFab source confirms Richards was "all shook up" when she arrived to the studio, she was able to push through it and worked a 12-hour day.

In exclusive footage from the set, Denise -- who plays a weapons expert in the film -- is seen getting ambushed by a creature, played by director Ali Zamani, before putting up a helluva fight by kicking, punching and pulling out some epic wrist blades.

In another video, she's seen speaking with costar Josh Burdett, surrounded by rifles.

It really seems as if she was able to channel her emotions into the scene.

Richards opened up about the shooting incident during an interview with Jeff Lewis.

"It wasn't like we got cut off. It was just, all of a sudden this guy was following us," she said at the time. "He was kind of aggressive, and Aaron tried to scootch over, and he pulled over and [the shooter] pulled over."

"He put his hands up and goes, 'I don't know what you're upset at. I'm just trying to take my wife to work,'" she recalled, saying she also began "screaming like a lunatic" at the man.

"I did not handle it well. I was literally on the floor almost peeing my pants," she added.