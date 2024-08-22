Jane Fonda Predicted The Downfall Of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Months Ago

Getty

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially ending their marriage following months of speculation, social media users are recalling a very clear warning sign Lopez's friend, Jane Fonda, said about their relationship.

As the internet has been busy sifting through every word Affleck and Lopez have said about their marriage, specifically in Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which premiered in February this year, comments Fonda made in the film also came to light.

"I want you to know that -- I don't entirely know why -- but I feel invested in you and Ben," the 86-year-old told Lopez in the Amazon Prime documentary that accompanied Lopez's ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now.

"I really, really, really want this to work," Fonda continued before sharing her reservations about Lopez's decision to show so much of the pair's relationship.

"However, this is my concern," she continued.

"Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

Lopez, 55, however, laughed off the comments and said: "That's just us living our life."

"She's very protective of me," Lopez then said of her friend's comments to the camera, "She felt like, 'You're putting yourself out there to get beat up again.'"

The Oscar winner and Lopez have been friends since they were costars on 2005's Monster-in-Law.

However, Fonda doesn't stop there. She even brings up the photos of Affleck looking bored at the 2023 Grammys, which became a viral meme.

"I got real scared, you know, with all that s--t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" Fonda said before Lopez defended her husband.

"Nothing! He was like, 'I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man,'" Lopez said of Affleck's reaction to that and other viral moments of him looking dour.

Unfortunately for Lopez, Fonda ended up being right in the end and the pair's fairytale ending has come to a screeching halt. Lopez and her now estranged 51-year-old husband had also blended their families, as they had both moved on with separate people after their initial split decades ago.

Lopez is mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three children --- Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 --- with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.