Lala Kent Ends All Hope For Katie Maloney Reconciliation: 'In Such Different Places'

Getty

"I think that that's totally OK. I have nothing but fond memories of that friendship," Lala explained. "But people change and move on."

Vanderpump Rules fans can say goodbye to the idea of Lala Kent and Katie Maloney becoming friends again.

During Kent's latest episode of her podcast Give Them Lala, the 33-year-old opened up about her friendship with her fellow reality star following their falling out after the explosive season 11 reunion.

"They all have a really special place in my heart. I had a really fun time with Ariana [Madix] when I first was on the show. Katie, my friendship with her [during] season 10, I thought that that friendship was really on point," she recalled. "When I think back, I'm like, 'Wow, even though it was a hard time in my life, that friendship really got me through a tough time in my life.'"

"I had really fun times with Kristen Doute. I've had fun times where it was me and the Witches of WeHo," she continued, referring to Katie and former costars Kristen and Stassi Schroeder, before adding that she would turn back the clock if possible.

"There were so many fun times that if I could go back and relive those moments, I totally would."

Despite her following out with some castmates, the soon-to-be mother-of-two insisted she is still "very fond" of Katie and some of the other members of the group.

However, she believes her friendship with Katie has ran its course.

"Katie and I were very close. I don't think now we have anything in common and that's OK," Lala further explained. "I don't even know what we would talk about [now]. We're just in such different places and I think that friendship was meant to be the way it was for the time being."

"I think that that's totally OK. I have nothing but fond memories of that friendship. I have nothing but fond memories of the friendship I had with Ariana and Kristen. But people change and move on," she said.

Lala doubled down on her statement, reiterating that the pair are just in "different stages of life", before concluding: "So no matter why we fell off, I don't really give a s--t. What I do know is the time that we had together, I really enjoyed. And I wish them all the best."

Lala and Katie's Falling Out

Lala shocked viewers when she went for Katie during the reunion episodes -- which aired in May -- accusing Katie of not being honest on the show.

She called out Katie for apparently venting her frustrations with Ariana to Lala in private, but not doing the same on camera. According to Lala, Katie said Ariana "had basically abandoned you and the sandwich shop," and claimed Katie said Ariana "wasn't caught up on her rent with the sandwich shop."

Katie did admit to feeling a little slighted when Ariana took off to Broadway to star in Chicago without them really talking about it, but otherwise didn't cop to any smack talk behind Madix's back.

"Why when the cameras go up am I suddenly the enemy when I'm talking about the same s-- we've talked about on the phone?" exclaimed Lala. "There were a few people sitting up here who were living in the comments section," she added, accusing Katie, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy specifically for not wanting to ruffle any feathers with Ariana, after seeing she was the new "fan favorite."

"You wanted me to throw her under the bus about how mad I was. I'm not doing that," said Katie, defending herself, before the reunion ended without the pair really solving anything.

Where Katie Stands

Katie has since spoken out about Lala's accusations on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in July.

"I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn't know she had felt. And so she was saving them for the reunion, which I didn't feel like was super authentic," Katie said of the icy interaction.

"To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake. But meanwhile, I'm sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time. That was shocking."

And she doesn't see herself forgiving Lala anytime soon, telling podcast host Amanda Hirsch that it's hard for her to reconcile with someone after trust has been broken.

"Once you violate my trust like that, it's very hard to come back from. Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things," she added. "Those weren't the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera. Not everything is. … I'm allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people. I do with my mom, I do with other friends."

Following a controversial Season 11 where viewers witnessed the aftermath of the 'Scandoval' fallout and the reunion ending with many of the cast members on bad terms, it has made it hard for the team to pick up the cameras again.