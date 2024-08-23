Cheryl Hines, Kennedy Family React After RKF Jr. Suspends Campaign, Supports Trump

Getty

His cousin -- and grandson of JFK -- Jack Schlossberg said "RFK Jr. is for sale, works for Trump," while Kennedy's siblings rip him for his Trump support.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided to suspend his presidential campaign, throwing his support behind Donald Trump in the process.

The announcement went down on Thursday in Arizona, where he said, "In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued, before clarifying, "I am not terminating my campaign I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states."

He added he will "now throw my support to President Trump."

Shortly after the announcement, RFK Jr.'s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, issued her own statement online.

"The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s, presidency and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign," she shared.

"They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him," her statement continued. "I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey."

She did not address her husband's endorsement of Trump.

Kennedy's family, however, did -- and, unsurprisingly, made it clear they're not on the same page.

"We want an America filled with hop and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future definted by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride," siblings Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy said in a joint statement.

"We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story," they concluded.

Jack Schlossberg -- son of Caroline Kennedy, grandson of JFK and cousin to RFK Jr. -- also made his disappointment clear.