Julianne Hough Defends 'Energy Work Session Nearly Five Years After That Viral Video

A video of Hough's energy work session at the World Economic Forum in 2020 went viral, and now, the dance pro says the practice was ahead of its time.

Julianne Hough is finally addressing that viral video.

Nearly five years after that she took part in an energy workshop in Davos, Switzerland, with Dr. John Amaral at the World Economic Forum in 2020, Hough is addressing the wild moment.

"I've had a few of those supernatural experiences and had a lot of people be like, 'Oh, she'd lost the plot,'" the Dancing With the Stars co-host said while appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast earlier this week. "I did this energy work session, and it went viral. People were like, 'She's got demons and an exorcist coming out of her butthole!'"

Hough was not embarrassed by the session, but did note that energy work is a much more common practice now than it was at the time.

"Of course, that was almost five years ago and now it's so much more accessible," the dance pro noted. "People understand what's happening. Energy is everything."

Crediting Goop guru, Gwyneth Paltrow, in part, Hough said that society is now more open than ever to looking into energy work.

"Whatever you say about her, she's 'woo woo' or whatever, I am so grateful for her," Hough gushed. "Because she probably took more flack from anybody out there because she was a pioneer. And when you're a pioneer in something and you have the courage and the guts to put it out there, you will absolutely get backlash, completely. I give her props."

In the now-viral video, a doctor floated his hands above Hough's body, with the actress responding by moving in a wave-like motion. As the process continued, the Everything We Never Knew author let out an orgasmic-like screams as her body moved and contorted into a few different positions.

"I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be," Hough explained at the time. "Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of."

Hough actually went through another energy experience during an episode of Paltrow's Netflix series, Goop Lab, where she released a suppressed trauma she said she hadn't thought of in over "20 years."