Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Engaged to Elijah Scott After Welcoming Twins

Getty

The Teen Mom 2 alum's engagement comes two years after she and Scott started dating. The couple are parents to son Rio, 21 months, as well as twins Valley and Verse, 8 months.

Kailyn Lowry is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that she and Elijah Scott are engaged after more than two years of dating.

Lowry spilled the beans during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast Thursday, when co-host Lindsie Chrisley pointed out the diamond on Lowry's ring finger.

"Wait, are you married?" Chrisley asked.

"This is the ring that they give you before you get married," Lowry replied, laughing off the question.

The 32-year-old joked she wasn't planning on sharing the news just yet, but confirmed the engagement after Chrisley accidentally put her on the spot.

She did say she knows that her fiancé "will be extremely happy" the relationship update is finally out there.

And it's not like Lowry, who shares 21-month old son Rio, as well as 8-month-old twins Valley and Verse with Scott, wasn't planning on sharing news of her upcoming nuptials eventually.

The former reality star explained that it was the casualness of Scott's proposal that made it hard to "give a time" in which he formally popped the question.

"I couldn't really make an announcement," Lowry told listeners, "'cause I couldn't give you like a time that he asked me to marry him."

According to the podcaster, Scott was constantly asking her, "When are we gonna get married?"

She continued, "I was like, 'We'll play this by ear. I'll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we'll reevaluate.'"

And much to her surprise, one day Scott did in fact show up with a ring.

"He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready," she recalled, "and he gave me the ring. I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you!'"

The no frills proposal is exactly what Lowry wanted, although she joked she would have been happy if he'd just left the ring on a table and walked away, as to not make it a big thing.

"We've both been married already," Lowry was previously married to Javi Marroquin, who whom she shares 10-year-old son Lincoln, said. "So we both don't care about the whole, 'get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff,' because that's just not how we are."