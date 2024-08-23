Michelle Obama Defends Tim Walz's Son Gus For Showing 'Real Love' After Conservative Backlash

Getty

"Let's be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it," said Obama.

Michelle Obama is shining the light on Tim Walz's son Gus.

During Wednesday night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Gus was seen becoming emotional and brimming with pride for his father, Tim, during his speech accepting the vice presidential nomination.

The camera showed the 17-year-old standing, applauding and crying while yelling, "That's my Dad!"

Unfortunately, the dark corners of the internet -- and conservative Ann Coulter -- ridiculed and mocked the feel-good moment between father and son, leading many standing up and defend Gus.

During the final evening of the 2024 DNC, Obama tweeted:

"I was touched to see Gus Walz's joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus," she began.

"Let's be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus's [examples] in our own lives," she continued.

Actress and comedian, Amy Schumer also shared her love for Gus, taking to Instagram:

"I love Tim Walz son! If you don't please take me out of your phone. Go Kamala! Fired up!"

Coulter, meanwhile, posted an article on X about Gus' emotional reaction captioning it: "Talk about weird ...". She swiftly deleted her comment following the backlash she received.

She was, unfortunately, not the only one who went in on the teen on social media.

The Minnesota governor took the stage in front of a sea of Democrats chanting "Coach," and his wife Gwen and their two children Hope and Gus, to accept his nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

The viral emotional moment from Gus happened after Walz looked at his family while on stage and said: "Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."

Gus, who was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety as a teenager. His parents, however, previously referred to the diagnosis in a statement to PEOPLE as "his super power".