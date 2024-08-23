Willa Fitzgerald Spills on Physical Demands Shooting Twisted Horror Movie 'Strange Darling' (Exclusive)

Magenta Light Studios

Producer Giovanni Ribisi and costar Barbara Hershey also praise her "explosive" performance and react to the film's glowing review from the one and only Stephen King.

Strange Darling is one of those movies where the less you know about it going in, the more you're going to enjoy the surprises along the way.

So while we won't get into the many twists and turns the movie takes before reaching its blood-soaked conclusion, we did speak with star Willa Fitzgerald about what it was like shooting the film -- in which she and costar Kyle Gallner are really put through the wringer.

In the film, a "twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer's vicious murder spree," according to the official synopsis. To say more would spoil all the fun.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to horror, having appeared on MTV's Scream TV series and Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix. This film, however, is a wholly original property, with a script that sold her on the project immediately.

"It's kind of impossible to compare those things. I think that the reason why I wanted to do this movie was because the script is amazing and the script is very much the movie you see on screen," she told TooFab. "It was undeniable when you read it, it knew what it was, it knew exactly how it wanted to tackle the story it was telling and the vision was just very clear."

"I think that a lot of projects, even franchise projects, don't have that behind them. I think that [director J.T. Mollner] really hit the nail on the head when he wrote this script," she continued.

While action stars get all the praise for the physicality they put into their work, it's about time horror movie actors and actresses get that same praise. In Strange Darling, both leads are really run ragged -- with sequences that look exhausting to film.

"I'm an anxious person, so I love to run around," Fitzgerald said of filming those more action-filled pieces. "I think the movie is very kinetic, it's a kinetic experience to watch it, the characters all are very kinetic characters. I think that part of the story supports where it ends up going."

"There's a lot to explore in those scenes that are kind of more physical and less dialogue-based, in terms of how are you gonna convey the character's story in this moment with your body," she added. "It's a different lift than if you have a lot of dialogue you are tied to."

As we mentioned above, the movie also involves a "twisted one-night stand," one that required serious trust between the two leads ... and, in this case, no intimacy coordinator.

"I don't want to get in trouble, but I don't think we did [have one on set," Fitzgerald told TooFab. "The way intimacy coordinators work is that, unless you're working with a studio that demands one, you generally get asked separately if you want one and if both people say that they don't, then you don't have one."

"I'm pretty sure we both said we didn't. I think that was just because -- sometimes they're great, undoubtably intimacy coordinators can be very helpful for people -- but I think we had a good rapport, a good dynamic, a solid level or respect and trust in the other person," she said of Gallner, adding, "I think we felt more than capable, in terms of communicating with each other, about what we felt comfortable with and didn't feel comfortable with."

Speaking with TooFab at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, producer Giovanni Ribisi -- who was also director of photography for the film -- praised both performances. Calling them "unbelievable," Ribisi said both Fitzgerald and Gallner showed up on set with "the best attitude everyday."

Director Mollner echoed that sentiment, saying the pair gave "tour de force performances."

"Kyle is more internalized and he's very intense, he's got this brooding evil. Willa is just explosive and emotional, and I just revel in what they've done... I got really lucky," he continued.

Added costar Barbara Hershey: "Well they're mind-blowing performances. I don't think there are great performances without great writing, and JT gets the credit for writing these amazing roles which these two actors ate up. Willa really went for it, Kyle really went for it, and it's great to see that."

Also singing the movie's praises is horror icon Stephen King, who tweeted his reaction after seeing it back in July.

"I got an advance screener of STRANGE DARLING, and it's really terrific. I'll try to attach the trailer here, because it's also a clever masterpiece. Can't say more; watch the film and you'll understand what the trailer is up to," he wrote -- before later adding, "I wish I could say more about STRANGE DARLING, but it's one of those films that's too clever to spoil, so best to say nothing."

"It changed my life to hear that," Moller said of King's seal of approval. "I grew on Stephen King and I still read his books every time one comes out, and the fact that he liked this movie meant a lot to me."

"It's really important to be taken seriously by people your respect as an artist, and the fact that he takes this movie seriously, it means a lot," he added.

Hershey added King's praise "makes me thrilled," especially for Mollner, who "carried it off on a low budget."