Anesthesiologist with 'Chloroform Fetish' Assaulted Nanny Who Caught Him In the Act: DA

Putnam County District Attorney's Office

The suspicious nanny set up hidden cameras and made a horrific discovery -- before the suspect allegedly confessed to having a "chloroform fetish" and going after the "easiest target" because she was a "heavy sleeper."

A New York anesthesiologist has pleaded guilty of sex abuse after he was accused of drugging and assaulting his family's nanny in 2023.

According to the Putnam County District Attorney, Paul Giacopelli ended a guilty plea last week on charges of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.

While he won't officially be sentenced until November, per the plea, he'll likely be sentenced to four years in state prison and must register as a sex offender.

Giacopelli was chief anesthesiologist at Putnam County Hospital at the time of his arrest, per the DA.

On December 29, 2023, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department learned a female victim "had been given anesthesia without her knowledge and was subsequently sexually assaulted." Giacopelli was interviewed and arrested the next day and allegedly confessed to the crimes.

Following his plea, Giacopelli's attorney, Steven Gaitman, reportedly said his client ''assumed responsibility for his crimes, and now is focused on tending to his family.''

Caught In the Act

According to court docs, via The Journal News, the nanny suspected she had been abused during her sleep and set up a hidden camera behind a humidifier in the living room where she sometimes slept during overnight visits. She then turned the videos, which showed the alleged assaults, over to law enforcement.

Giacopelli was accused of abusing the anonymous victim multiple times, with Sheriff's Investigator Keith Simone testifying the suspect admitted to fondling the nanny after putting a rag soaked with anesthetic Sevuflorane over her mouth and nose until she was unconscious.

The investigator also testified that Giacopelli told him he had a "chloroform fetish" and felt the nanny was the "easiest target" because she was a "heavy sleeper."

Giacopelli allegedly admitted to bringing home drugs from the hospital; fentanyl was also found in the home.

In a release, the DA praised the victim, saying her "cooperation with the investigation and prosecution, and her bravery and willingness to testify resulted in the defendant's guilty plea."

Added DA Robert V. Tendy in a statement: "I'm very proud of the work of the Sheriff's Department and ADA Lynch; but I'm mostly proud of the victim's courage in going through this process which led to the defendant's arrest and conviction."

Giacopelli's sentencing is set for November 20, 2024; he's reportedly been barred from practicing medicine.