Partner Makes Stink Over Husband's 'Pooping' Habits, Reddit Blows Up with Advice

Sharing their home has three bathrooms, they explained why they told their husband to "quit pooping" in one of them -- a request he's called "ridiculous," while Reddit has original poster's back.

A social media user has taken to the internet for advice regarding their husband using their home's main bathroom to, uh, drop their kids off at the pool after dinner.

The OP (a.k.a "original poster") -- who didn't specify their gender -- shared their story to Reddit's AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum, asking fellow users if they were in the wrong for repeatedly asking him to use another bathroom in the house.

"We Have Three Bathrooms"

OP begins explaining their situation by ensuring the public know there are "three bathrooms" within the couple's home that can easily be used for going #2.

"One is right outside the main living space, the other is in our bedroom and then we have a half bath in the utility hall," OP began. However, OP's husband has a favorite spot -- one they wish he would stop using.

"My husband almost always poops after dinner when the house is active and without fail, he does it in the 'main' bathroom. Not only can I sometimes hear him pooping, but it's the only bathroom with an actual bathtub and we give the kids baths after dinner. I don't want to listen to my husband poop and then do baths in a stinky poop smelling bathroom when there are literally two other bathrooms he can use," OP continued.

OP then added that there is a certain bathroom in the house that has been dubbed as the "poop bathroom" and it even has OP's husband's "poop stool," referring to a Squatty Potty.

"When we moved in together into the house we put the poop stool from his house in the utility bathroom and dubbed it the poop bathroom. Now he just uses the kids foot stool. I have asked him COUNTLESS times to quit pooping in the main bathroom," they said before adding that OP's husband believes this demand is "ridiculous."

"He thinks I am being ridiculous and that he should be able to use whatever bathroom he wants and said it's not that big of a deal. I think pooping in the bathroom in the main living area is rude, especially right before bath/bed time. (Like who wants to brush their teeth in a poopy smelly bathroom?)," OP further explained before asking: "AITA for continuing to bring this up and asking him to use one of the other two bathrooms?"

"Make The Man Do Bath time"

With over 2.3k comments and 3.3k upvotes, Redditors clearly were not afraid to give their opinion on OP's husbands behavior.

"If he knows he's going to s--t after dinner every time? Yeah ... plan an extra 3 seconds to walk upstairs and use that bathroom. It cannot be such a big emergency every time that he HAS to use the main bathroom," the top comment read, before adding that OP should have only had to ask "once,"

"Once should be all you have to ask, is there any reason why he can’t be courteous to those living in the same household and not force everyone to feel clean in the same room their dad just took a smelling steamy s--t in? NTA, if this is an every day occurrence, there's no reason he can't hold his cheeks closed for 2 extra seconds to go to a different bathroom unless he has a bowel issue."

While another believed he was "marking his territory."

"He's being stubborn. It’s a power play. It's rude and gross. And you've asked him multiple times not to use that bathroom. He keeps doing it," they wrote. "He’s trying to show you that he's in charge by literally marking his territory."

Another social media user suggested that OP's husband do "bath time" through the stench of his own waste.

"This is deliberate. I say make the man do bath time, let him soak up the atmosphere of his own s--t," they wrote. "As soon as he finishes, grab your keys, leave the kids, run out to the store or wherever and relax for a couple hours. NTA"

Many agreed with this idea: "Compromise! If he poops in the room with the tub, he gives the kids baths. If he doesn’t, you'll give them. Easy peasy. That way you are both exercising choice. Either that, or teach the kids how to shower," another social media user wrote.

After scrolling through hundreds of "NTA" decisions, there were a couple people who decided OP was the "a--hole".

"YTA. In my house, I will s--t where I please," one said.

"Isn't that what a bathroom is for? Light a match.... Open a window... Use poop spray.... Use air freshener.... Close the door.... YTA," another added.

However, these select few did not affect OP receiving the official badge of "NTA" from the online forum.

OP's Update

Overwhelmed with the sheer amount of comments that flooded in, OP added an edit to their original post to ensure everyone received as much information as possible before making their final verdict ... Including explaining what a "poop stool is" after many asked.

"Edit to add a public service for those asking about poop stools lmao. Here's a link explaining poop stools, pics included 😂😂," OP began, linking to a Squatty Potty.

They then added:

"Edit #2: Holy smokes! There's a lot of comments. I'll try to clarify some things because I'm seeing a lot of the same questions pop up:

There's no window to help air it out. We have an exhaust fan on a 60 minute timer but it doesn't work well and YES the smell really does linger for quite a long time. My toddler goes straight in the tub after dinner. I can't use scented options like candles or spray because my oldest son is extremely sensitive to them. No, my poop does not smell like roses. Yes, I go in the utility bathroom! (Unless I'm home alone with my toddler. He's not allowed in the utility area.)

I have never heard of poopourrie! (I probably did not spell that right). I'll definitely check it out though. Thanks to everyone for that suggestion!"