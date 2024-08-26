Melissa Gorga Says She Won't Return For RHONJ Reboot If Teresa Giudice Is Part of Cast

Getty

"I do want to be on [RHONJ]. I do not want to be on that toxic s--t so as long as she is there," said Gorga of Giudice when discussing her future on the long-running Bravo series.

Melissa Gorga is setting some boundaries when it comes to her future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Two T's In a Pod podcast, Gorga discussed the future of the long-running housewives franchise following its explosive Season 14 finale, and talks of RHONJ getting a major reboot before Season 15.

While what that looks like is currently unclear, one thing that has just been made perfectly clear is that Gorga does not want to be part of the show if her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice returns.

"Because of all the rumors that are out there, I am fully prepared for anything," Gorga told hosts -- and former Housewives -- Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. "I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters."

She continued, "So if Bravo decides to go that route, kind of the darker whatever it is route, then I need to say, 'That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,' which it truly isn't."

Gorga also said that while she does want to be on RHONJ, if Giudice is there, she doesn't see a path forward where she would come back.

"I do not want to be on that toxic s--t, so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn't find it as a loss," Gorga maintained, referring to the years-long feud between her and Giudice.

The drama goes beyond the feuding families, however, with much of the cast reaching a point where they just seem unable to move past their problems. It got so bad, in fact, that Bravo had to scrap the traditional season-ending reunion to close out Season 14, and instead filmed the cast in two separate rooms, capturing their reactions to the finale.

And as much as Gorga is steadfast about not returning if Giudice is part of the cast, Giudice is just as firm in her stance to remain on the series, unless, of course, the network decides to not bring her back.

"No, I'm not leaving. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave," Giudice said on Live with Kelly & Mark last month.

Giudice also touched on the show's decision to scrap this year's reunion following last year's volatile sit-down, and reflected on her part in it.

"I was so angry last year. I was doing the same thing, because it's like, I wanted to get my point across but then they were yelling over me," Giudice explained of the Season 13 reunion. "You can't get your point across the right way when people are yelling at each other."

While fans of the show do not know who exactly will be returning and leaving yet, one thing's for sure -- changes are coming to Jersey.