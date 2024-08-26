Ellen Star Sophia Grace Brownlee, 21, Pregnant with Second Child

YouTube

"I'm so excited to be doing this video... I've been hiding this for a super long time," the British star told her 3.52 million subscribers.

Sophia Grace Brownlee is expecting her second baby!

The 21-year-old -- who became a household name at just 11-years-old after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" -- took to YouTube to make the announcement.

"I'm so excited I can finally share with you guys that I am pregnant with baby number 2! I've been keeping this for ages & finally get to tell you, I have many exciting videos coming soon & cant wait to share them with you all🤍," the social media star captioned her video.

She revealed she is now nearly 20 weeks along in her second pregnancy.

"I'm a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I’m around the 20 week mark," she explained.

"I've had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good."

Sophia Grace also revealed she was about to learn the sex of the baby and would be sharing the news with her fans soon.

As for what Sophia is most excited for, she said it's watching her first born become a big brother.

"It's going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling," she said. "And because they're quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet."

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement for the star.

"I remember when she was on ellen rapping and now she’s a mommy of 2 🥹 ️," one social media user wrote.

"Congrats on baby number 2, Sophia!! River will be a great big brother! ," another added.

The internet sensation is also proud mom to son River, who is now 18-months old. She gave birth to the boy in February 2023.

Sophia Grace's cousin/bestie Rosie also shared the news to her fans, reposting it to her own Instagram story with the link to Sophia Grace's YouTube and captioning the post with: "The secret is finally out, so excited!"

Sophia Grace has kept the identity of the baby's father from her fans and the public.

While she was pregnant with River, she opened up to E! News about her decision to keep him private.

"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself,” she said in October, 2022. "Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."

However, Sophia Grace did reveal that the father was her longtime boyfriend.