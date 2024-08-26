Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green Blame Exes for 18-Year Estrangement After Beverly Hills 90210

Getty

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, the former co-stars of Fox's juggernaut teen drama who lost touch for 18 years after the series wrapped, look into what -- or who -- caused the drama.

For a decade, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green worked side by side and enjoyed a close friendship as part of the cast of Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210. Their on-screen counterparts even enjoyed a romantic relationship, and so did the actors early in the show's run.

Then, it all came crashing down around them as the show ended in 2000, and effectively, so did their friendship.

In fact, the pair barely spoke for nearly two decades. Now, after reconnecting and shaking off as much of that baggage as possible, the two opened up about what -- or who -- happened between them.

The conversation went down on Green's Oldish podcast, as reported by Us Weekly. With Spelling on as a guest, Green pointedly asked her why she thinks they stopped speaking after the show was over.

"I remember our last conversation and the last thing we said to each other before those 18 years," Spelling recalled. "I was crying." She compared it to "going through a divorce" as the two "were so close."

The pair then began to unpack what happened in the immediate aftermath of the show's end, and how they came to fall out so thoroughly after having grown so close during filming.

BAG Struggles to Connect

Green said he remembered dropping by the house she shared with fellow cast member Vincent Young -- a love interest for her character in 1997 -- "multiple days after we wrapped and trying to keep a connection going."

He explained that from his perspective, "It got to the point where I just never got that from you."

"And then I remember being at the 90210 DVD release party and you were married to Dean [McDermott] and I was with Megan [Fox] when we were still just dating," he continued. "You guys got there and you never said hello to me once. I just kept missing you guys and then you were gone."

He said that after that experience, he felt, "She just doesn't want to be my friend."

"I genuinely felt that way," he told her now on the podcast. "I tried to visit you and I would call you, [which] wasn’t reciprocated and so I gave up. I didn’t know what was going on in your life."

Young Love's Complications

Spelling credited, at least in part, her real-world romance with Young, which she called "complicated." She also admitted, "I lost myself in that relationship again as I had done previously in relationships. That relationship was not a good relationship for me and toward the end I got wrapped up and things weren’t good."

She told Green she "panicked" when he would visit during her two-year relationship with Young, which ended in 2001. But she also said that his own relationship with fellow cast member Vanessa Marcil was a factor. They dated from 1999 to 2003, after she joined the show for its final two seasons.

"That relationship was frustrating to see from a friend’s perspective who loves someone so much," Spelling said of Green and Marcil together. "See what is going on and see how your friend is treated and not be okay with it."

At the same time, she felt she couldn't really step in "because the person has to go through their own experience and go on their journey." So in a way, she avoided him because of her feelings for his relationship, and his feelings about hers.

"You had a good working relationship with Vincent but I don’t think you felt like our personal relationship was something that was correct for me," she explained. "My process was different and I would shy away from those that would really fight for me."

She said that even though they drifted apart for all those years, "I never stopped thinking about you and never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect."

Green echoed the sentiment, saying he never stopped thinking of her as family, or trying to show up for her. "I still showed up," he said. "I had come to terms with knowing that wasn’t a good relationship but you are my sister so there is no cut-off."