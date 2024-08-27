Amy Robach Opens Up About Living With Her Daughter While Divorcing Andrew Shue

Getty

Robach, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, called the living situation, "unique" amid her divorce from the Melrose Place actor.

Amy Robach is opening up about living with her daughter, Annalise, amid her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue.

Robach, 51, and Annalise, 18, spoke about their time together on the Monday episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, which Robach co-hosts with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

"You can look at the bad and the negative with divorce and upheaval and all of that. That's not anything I would ever suggest or want for anyone or any family," Robach began. "However, we have had the unique experience of being able to just be the two of us. And we always had so many people in our apartment and so many people, different people, living with us at different times."

Annalise replied that living with just her mom "was a big change," but said that the pair did "[get] into a groove" after some time.

Robach shares Annalise, and daughter, Ava, 21, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. The GMA3 anchor was still legally married to Shue, 57, when news of her romance with her co-anchor, Holmes, 47, broke in November 2022.

She and Holmes were both fired from their jobs amid the drama surrounding their relationship, with both maintaining that they were in the process of getting divorced from their respective partners -- Shue and ex-wife Marilee Fiebig -- at the time.

Holmes, meanwhile shares daughter Sabine, 11, with Fiebig, and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

As for the turbulent two years her family has endured, Annalise told listeners she prefers to look forward and not back.

"I would definitely say not to dwell on the past. That would be my big thing," Annalise shared. "Things happen for a reason that might not be for a good reason, but, eventually, it all works out."

She added, "And I think that also really applies to college. There's so many things that's gonna happen to me, and I just kind of have to keep going."

Annalise, a recent high school grad, is headed to the University of Colorado at Boulder in the fall, and will spend her first semester studying abroad in Spain.

"I think we’ve only had, like, 1 or 2 flare ups ever in 18 years," Robach said of her relationship with her youngest daughter. "And [for] that, I'm just appreciative. You are very calm and cool. Like, you're the cool girl. Everybody wants you to be their friend."

Robach also compared Annalise to boyfriend Holmes, adding that he too shares that trait.

"It's like, T.J. is the cool guy. Everybody wants him to like them. You have that same quality," she added.

While Holmes and Robach spend plenty of time together, Annalise leaving for college will mark the first time Robach has lived alone since she was 22 -years-old, with the former journalist tearing up as she discussed preparing to become an empty nester.

"There's a whole new way of operating when you don't have to worry or think about or just be constantly monitoring your children," she explained. "All of a sudden, you have all this time back mentally, physically, logistically, and it can be great, but it's a big change."