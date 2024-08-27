Inside Punk Singer's Bizarre Alleged Crime Spree -- From Pregnant Waitress to Tesla-Ramming Crash

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office / CHP Oakhurst

Wearing nothing but gray boxer briefs, hardcore punk rocker Anthony Mehlhaff, 40, was arrested on August 21 after an alleged crime spree that took him from a restaurant on California's State Route 120 to Yosemite National Park.

The frontman for Los Angeles-based Cancer Christ is now facing accusations of kidnapping, vehicle theft, reckless driving, theft, burglary, robbery, vandalism, and ultimately resisting arrest.

Mehlhaff's Wild Day

The wild series of events began at approximately 1:45 p.m. on August 21 at a restaurant in Mariposa County where Mehlhaff reached out and touched a pregnant waitress' stomach, per the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, and told her, "The spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me, and what time is your break because I will be waiting for you."

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the punk singer stole several drinks, assaulted a different employee and then took off in his vehicle toward Yosemite National Park.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office began to receive 911 calls around 3 p.m. that same day, including "reports of a possible car chase, kidnapping, assault, stolen vehicles, and other suspicious circumstances," per the press release.

According to authorities, park rangers attempted to stop Mehlhaff when he was within the Yosemite National Park boundaries before he ultimate made his way to Fish Camp, a very small nearby community with a population of roughly 50 people.

Fish Camp Terror

There, Mehlhaff allegedly crashed his car and stole a bicycle, per authorities. But before this, the press release states, Mehlhaff took off his shirt and gave it to a bystander and told them, "You'll want to keep this, I'm going to be famous."

According to police, Mehlhaff entered the Teyana Lodge kitchen, "placed his hat and other items inside a refrigerator, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began threatening workers."

After this alleged incident, authorities say the punk rocker made his way to a nearby creek, where he removed his pants, wallet and car keys before entering the Tenaya Lodge Clubhouse in just his underwear. He allegedly told customers to leave or they'd be in danger.

The document goes on to say that Mehlhaff then began to vandalize the lodge before assaulting and attempting to kidnap the manager in order to force him to drive Mehlhaff away from the area. The manager was able to free himself and escape, per police.

The press release reads that Mehlhaff nevertheless stole the manager's vehicle, driving toward Oakhurst, and then beginning to express road rage behavior upon encountering a Tesla.

Tesla Road Rage

Police say Mehlhaff began tailgating the other vehicle and ultimately began ramming into it, which the California HIghway Patrol said continued through the town of Oakhurst, per Fox 26 News.

It was at this point that police say that Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputies encountered both vehicles, attempting to stop Mehlhaff. He ultimately crashed the vehicle, per the statement, just outside of Oakhurst and was taken into custody.

After being medically cleared, per authorities, Mehlhaff is now being held at the Mariposa County Jail on $100,000 bail.

"This man drove all around our county terrorizing our visitors and community members. I am extremely happy that no one was seriously injured, this man’s behavior was erratic and dangerous," said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese in the press release.