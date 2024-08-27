Jazz Jennings Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss -- See Her Epic Transformation!

Instagram

The TLC reality star shared video of her weight loss transformation with her followers on Instagram, in what's been a two-year journey toward better health.

Jazz Jennings is proving that hard work and consistency pay off.

Jennings took to Instagram to show off her nearly 100-pound weight loss transformation with her followers with a new video which showed Jennings at the start of he journey and where she is now.

In the quick clip, the 23-year-old transgender activist can be seen struggling to run and exercise, and even appears to be pain. Cut to two years later, Jennings has not only slimmed down, but she's doing all the exercises she couldn't do -- and more -- with ease.

"Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter! I'm so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort!," she wrote.

And while she's happy with the progress she's made, Jennings said she still has "room for improvement" but is "more motivated and inspired than she's "been in years" to keep going.

The I Am Jazz star's post was met with lots of love from her fans and followers in the comments, with one writing, "So proud of you! You’re looking amazing!! Keep up the good work! ❤️ Keep doing the things that make you smile!🤗."

"Get it girl!!!! You are amazing and unstoppable!!! ❤️🙌," another wrote.

Jennings' brother and mom also commented on the post, with Sander -- who has helped train with his sister writing -- "So proud to be by your side every step of the way! You inspire me so much. Keep pushing towards your goals ❤️❤️❤️."

Jazz's mom, Jeanette, meanwhile commented, "Sooooooo proud of you! I love you so much. ❌⭕️❌⭕️."

Jennings recently gave fans a look at her progress in June, while sharing new swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Some pounds down and feeling more confident, Jennings said she now feels "trans joy" and "free" while wearing swimsuits without a cover-up.

In the photos, Jennings posed by the pool in a colorful, printed one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves.

"✨For me, #TransJoy means wearing a bathing suit with confidence," she began in the post's caption.

"Many transgender people face insecurity when going to the pool or beach, particularly due to body dysphoria," she continued. "Swimsuits, which are often revealing, can intensify feelings of discomfort and anxiety about our bodies. Additionally, the experience of wearing a swimsuit can be emotionally taxing because of societal pressures and beauty standards."

The YouTube personality added, "I used to wear shorts or skirts to cover my genitalia. However, I always wanted to wear bikini bottoms or one-piece suits without a cover-up and without experiencing dysphoria. The liberation I feel being able to wear regular bottoms freely has allowed my confidence to soar."