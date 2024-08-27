Bristol Palin Believes Maksim Chmerkovskiy 'Hated' Her During Dancing with the Stars

Getty

Palin and Cheryl Burke also recalled a very "awkward" moment in the studio after Brandy and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.

Bristol Palin is looking back on her time on Dancing With the Stars -- and claims pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy wasn't her biggest fan.

While appearing on Sunday's episode of former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, Burke asked Palin who would roll their eyes at her during elimination.

"Oh, who? Maks? He hated me so much," Palin began.

"I don't know why [he didn't like me]. Just because we kept going through? He was real nice in the beginning ... I definitely felt the tension from him," she added. "I forgot about that."

Palin first stepped foot on the ballroom floor of the dancing competition for season 11 in 2010, and later returned for Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars season 15 in 2012. During both runs, she was paired with Mark Ballas.

Palin placed third during Season 11 of the long-running dance competition, while the pair was eliminated on Week 4 on All-Stars.

The duo caused a lot of controversy while competing, as they would continue to cop low scores from the judges. However, they frequently dodged elimination as a teams total score came in higher thanks to fan votes also being counted.

Palin recalled an "awkward" moment during the semi-finals when she got through, while fellow competitor, singer-songwriter and actress, Brandy -- who was paired with Chmerkovskiy -- was voted off.

"I went through and she got voted off and it was so awkward and I'll never forget it. I'm like, 'What is going on here?,'" she told Burke, who then asked what Palin heard in the audience at that moment.

Palin responded: "Didn't her mom yell? What did she say? I forgot? What did she say?"

"She goes, 'This show is rigged, the show is rigged," Burke recalled. "I mean, it turned into Jerry Springer. It was like, she got up on her feet and was like spitting, foaming from the mouth. That must have been so hard for you."

"They're voting me through because they feel bad," Palin said, referring to her fan base at the time. However, Burke went on to assure Palin that she deserved to be there.

"That's not the reason, Bristol. They voted for you, because you deserved to be there," Palin said.