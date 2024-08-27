Wade Wilson, Dubbed 'Deadpool Killer,' Sentenced to Death After Brutal Murder of Two Women

FOX 4

Wade Wilson, who shares a name with the Marvel superhero and has "Why so serious?" and swastikas tattooed across his face, was convicted of killing two women in 2019 -- one of whom he strangled, then ran over repeatedly.

Wade Wilson, the tattooed, convicted murderer known as the "Deadpool Killer" has been sentenced to death for the murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

The sentencing was handed down on Tuesday in a Florida courtroom, following a Spencer hearing -- during which both the prosecution and defense are allowed to present further evidence and make legal arguments as to the sentence.

He showed no emotion as his sentence was read.

During the hearing, doctors testified about Wilson's alleged brain damage and whether it contributed to his horrific actions. A letter was also read from his adoptive parents, who pleaded with the court to spare him the death penalty -- which had been recommended by a jury.

"You can't possibly understand how sorry we are for the families affected by this tragedy. We cannot change the past but we wish we could," said his parents in the letter, saying that their family has too been affected by "shock and grief."

They went on to say Wilson was "a joyful child," until his teen years, when he "began to slip away from us, becoming withdrawn, erratic and depressed at first." Then, "as addiction was added to mental illness, he became frankly paranoid and delusional and the sense of loss became increasingly sharp," they added.

In their letter, they blamed "the system" for failing him and detailed the difficulties finding support to deal with his alleged mental illness and addiction. "Taking his life with not bring back those two beautiful women ... taking another life only adds to the tragedy. Please see it in your heart not to kill our son," they concluded.

Wade Wilson's Case

A jury already recommended the death penalty in Wilson's case back in July, after he was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder, as well as Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and First-Degree Petit Theft by the same jury back in June.

Wilson, 30, was found guilty after just two hours of deliberation -- following a trial which saw the heavily-tattooed criminal reportedly attempt to cover up swastika ink, as well as skeletal markings around his mouth, with makeup. His tattoos have increased with his time behind bars, with two swastikas, a "Why So Serious? Ha Ha Ha" tattoo, likely inspired by Batman villain the Joker, and others all appearing on his face after his arrest.

He's been dubbed the "Deadpool Killer," as he shares a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds' movies.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Kristine Melton, 35, in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.

He then encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral while asking for directions, according to the case, and murdered her by strangulation, running her over repeatedly with Melton's car "until she looked like spaghetti," per what his father testified Wilson told him during the trial.

According to Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, Ruiz's body was found only because vultures were circling it. She was found dead in Melton's car, abandoned in a field near her home. Her family had to ID her by tattoos on her back due to advanced decomposition, per the prosecution.

After murdering Ruiz, Gardiner told the jury, Wilson went into a restaurant covered in blood and told the owner, described as an acquaintance, that he'd killed two women. But when the owner called 911, the prosecution noted, Wilson fled. They then argued he broke into the home of a couple who were out of town, completing his deadly crime spree.