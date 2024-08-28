Bella Hadid's Boyfriend Says She 'Happily' Lived With Him in 5th-Wheel Trailer At Start of Romance

Getty

Hadid and rodeo star Adan Banuelos first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, before going public with their relationship in February.

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid weren't afraid to get cozy early on.

During a recent appearance on the Along For the Ride podcast, the 35-year-old cowboy revealed that Hadid moved into his 5th-wheel trailer at the start of their romance.

"She did do the 5th wheel, happily," Banuelos gushed. "It was bada--."

"That 5th wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f--king mansion," he quipped, referring to towable RV's, which can sometimes sleep up to 10 people.

The Texas native said it was important that the 27-year-old supermodel understood his rough and tumble lifestyle from the beginning before getting serious.

"It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship," Banuelos shared. "You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, 'Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here,' and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren't important -- or the most important thing."

Luckily for the the rodeo star, Hadid was quick to adjust -- in fact, she fit in Banuelos' life in Texas pretty seamlessly, waking up at "2:30 in the morning" to bring everyone breakfast during competitions, and being his No. 1 cheerleader.

"Being that consistent and that uplifting and positive and warm to everybody she meets and helping with horses and stuff like that, it's just freaking amazing," he added, gushing over his girlfriend.

While the pair did live in the trailer for a while, Banuelos revealed Hadid recently bought her own place in Texas.

"I'm working on building a home [but] it's gonna take me a little bit, but she bought something that was a good investment for her," he shared, adding that the couple is working on establishing a home base down the line.

The interview marked the first time Banuelos has spoken so candidly about his lady love, with the celebrated horse rider telling host Andrea Fappani that he feels "happy" and "fortunate" to have Hadid in his life.

"Man, I can't tell you how happy I am," he said. "I can't tell you how fortunate I am."

Banuelos continued, "This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet[est] person I've [ever met]," he continued. "I mean I didn't know God made 'em like that."

Touching on the supermodel's good looks, he added, that while she is undoubtedly gorgeous, her exterior beauty "is nowhere near compared to what she's like as a human being."

He also said he believes she "deserves the best," which is why he has been working hard to get his affairs in order so that he can "share that with her."

"I'm so screwed, you guys!" Banuelos joked, before calling Hadid his number one "priority."

The couple met at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas nearly a year and a half ago, and first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, after being spotted together in his home state.

Banuelos explained they bonded over their mutual love for horses and Hadid's interest in cutting, a western-style equestrian competition.