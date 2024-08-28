Tammy Slaton Reveals Reason She Takes 'A Lot of Selfies' During Weight Loss Transformation Journey

Instagram

"I had a lot of demons, inner demons, that had to fight, and I'm still fighting," Slaton told her fans in the inspirational video.

Tammy Slaton has had enough of the haters commenting on her selfies and she's not holding back from telling that to her 1.2 million followers.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has taken to Instagram and TikTok to reveal why she is choosing to take so many selfies during her weight loss journey.

"I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies," Tammy said in an Instagram video Aug. 27.

"And I do, not because I think I look good -- well, I do, a little bit -- but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I look like."

The 38-year-old reality star recently revealed she lost 500 pounds since the beginning of her transformation journey in a video standing alongside fellow "weightloss warriors". She did a duet to the video, which was set to Andra Day's inspirational song "Rise Up," with Slaton proudly mouthing the lyrics along with it.

After documenting her journey with photos and taking time to reflect on where she started to where she is now, Slaton realized how much 500 pounds made a difference in the way she looked and felt: "Dude, I was huge," she told her audience.

"It'd be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back," she continued, emphasizing that her journey has not been an easy one. "Then what was this all for? Wasted time, wasted money, wasted effort -- waste."

She opened up about turning to "alcohol instead of food," which she said "damaged" her as well.

"It's not a diet. They say it's a lifestyle change, it really is. I had a lot of demons, inner demons, that I had to fight, and I'm still fighting," she revealed, before concluding the video with a message to her fans.

"You're not alone. You can do anything once you put your mind into it. Never give up."

As documented in 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton -- who at one point weighed over 700 pounds and needed a wheelchair or walker in order to get around -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after she reached her weight loss goal of 550 pounds.

The Sun reported in November 2022 that Slaton underwent the procedure in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following a 14-month stay in a weight loss rehab facility and bariatric surgery in July 2022, Slaton revealed the results of her weight loss surgery in March 2023. The TLC star -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has continued to give her fans an insight into her physical and mental health journey through the television series and her social media.