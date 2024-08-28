Wade Wilson's Final Request for Judge After Being Sentenced to Death Revealed

FOX 4

The father of one of the victims promised to be at his execution, while the state attorney slammed anyone "idolizing" the killer -- who was convicted of murdering two women, one of whom he strangled to death, then ran over "until she looked like spaghetti."

Moments after Wade Wilson was sentenced to death for the murders of two Florida women, he made a bizarre request of the judge.

Wilson -- a heavily-tattooed, convicted murderer dubbed the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds -- was given a death sentence on Tuesday, after the grisly slaying of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

After the judge made his ruling, Wade's attorney Kevin Shirley then stood up, as his client sat in his orange jumpsuit feet away.

"I understand he has other cases pending here and elsewhere. Mr. Wilson asked me to ask the court, within whatever authority you have, to get him to death row as soon as possible," said Shirley.

The judge, however, noted that "today is not the day to handle those" other pending cases, telling Wilson and his attorneys that the soonest he could do it would be September 16. "I think that will be more appropriate at a different time," he added.

This came after Wilson himself, earlier in the hearing, said he had nothing to say for himself before sentencing. "Not today. Later, when I come back I will. Today, no I won't," he said, in his only brief comments.

One person who can't wait to see Wilson on death row is Diane Ruiz's father, who spoke with press after the hearing.

"I didn't get to say I love her and I miss her. This is not the end. The end is when [Wilson] takes his last breath and I will be there at the execution. And that's a promise," he said.

Also during the press conference, State Attorney Amira Fox took a moment to slam Wilson's supporters -- after the killer has reportedly been flooded with fan mail and even support via GoFundMe pages.

"It has not gone unnoticed that this defendant is being idolized by some people who are somehow proud to mix their name with his through public comments, fundraising for him, or holding him up to be some sort of positive representation of a man," said Fox, "ignoring that he is nothing more than a vicious killer and about the most poor representation of a man there could ever be."

"I would hope that people in the community would conduct themselves differently and remember that two beautiful, innocent young women died because of this person," she continued, going on to say that throughout her career, she's "never seen someone as evil as Wade Wilson."

"And I have never been so stunned as to see some people in the community that actually think it's a good idea to support somebody that evil and monstrous," she added.

Speaking with Newsweek, Wilson's own attorney agreed -- with Shirley saying the fanfare was "ridiculous."

Wade Wilson's Case

A jury already recommended the death penalty in Wilson's case back in July, after he was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder, as well as Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and First-Degree Petit Theft by the same jury back in June.

Wilson, 30, was found guilty after just two hours of deliberation -- following a trial which saw the heavily-tattooed criminal reportedly attempt to cover up swastika ink, as well as skeletal markings around his mouth, with makeup. His tattoos have increased with his time behind bars, with two swastikas, a "Why So Serious? Ha Ha Ha" tattoo, likely inspired by Batman villain the Joker, and others all appearing on his face after his arrest.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Kristine Melton, 35, in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.

He then encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral while asking for directions, according to the case, and murdered her by strangulation, running her over repeatedly with Melton's car "until she looked like spaghetti," per what his father testified Wilson told him during the trial.

According to Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, Ruiz's body was found only because vultures were circling it. She was found dead in Melton's car, abandoned in a field near her home. Her family had to ID her by tattoos on her back due to advanced decomposition, per the prosecution.

After murdering Ruiz, Gardiner told the jury, Wilson went into a restaurant covered in blood and told the owner, described as an acquaintance, that he'd killed two women. But when the owner called 911, the prosecution noted, Wilson fled. They then argued he broke into the home of a couple who were out of town, completing his deadly crime spree.