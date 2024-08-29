Mom Charged with Toddler's Murder After Rollover Crash In High Speed Chase: Police

Atchison County Sheriff's Office

A Kansas woman's vehicle rolled over multiple times with her 17-month-old son also inside as she allegedly attempted to evade police in a high-speed chase.

A young Kansas mother has been charged with the murder of her own 17-month-old child after an alleged attempt to escape police led to a deadly rollover crash. Per police, it was her second crash that day.

Maria Papalas, 28, is now facing a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges for fleeing a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangering a child, interference with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, as seen by KMBC, Papalas' alleged attempt to escape the law ended that ultimately ended in tragedy began on Sunday, August 25.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office first encountered Papalas around 5:30 p.m. that day after she allegedly crashed into a wall, per deputies. According to their report, when the responding deputy got out of his vehicle to approach her, Papalas took off driving.

The responding deputy stated that he made pursuit, but lost sight of her until he noticed a cloud of dust. It was then, the officer reported finding her vehicle had gone off the road, over a fence, and crashed into trees, rolling several times along the way.

The police report states that Papalas was standing outside the upside-down vehicle when the deputy arrived at the accident scene. According to his statement, he witnessed her reaching into the backseat and pulling her toddler out of the window.

The deputy's affidavit attests that Papalas resisted arrest, hitting and kicking him, but she was ultimately subdued. The deputy reportedly tended to the child until emergency medical responders arrived.

Her son, identified as Mixalis Papalas-Schultz, was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with life-threatening injuries, per the report, and ultimately died on Tuesday, August 27. Papalas was also reportedly treated for her injuries at a hospital.