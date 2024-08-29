Slipknot's Sid Wilson 'Melted' His Face Following Bonfire Explosion

Getty

The DJ and keyboard player for Slipknot is still expected to join the band this weekend, despite suffering serious burns in the accident.

Sid Wilson is detailing the horrific injuries he sustained after a bonfire exploded while he was working on his farm.

The band took to Instagram to announce their "brother Sid Wilson was in an accident" five days ago and "sustained burns across his body."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Slipknot DJ and keyboard player singed off his eyebrows and "melted" much of his skin, he said on Instagram. He also has serious burns to his face and arms and blistered his mouth. He added he isn't expecting to need surgery or skin grafts to deal with the wounds. However, he is unaware how he will wear the band's iconic face masks.

Speaking on Wednesday with Fox Digital News, Wilson cautioned: "Don’t f--k around with fire. It's going to win every time."

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. My face is basically melted from nose down," he continued. "But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly."

While he said he's "had better days," he added, "but I'm alive, so I'm doing good."

The band is expected to play this weekend, Sep. 1 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma and according to the band's post, they are still expecting to play.

"He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

Wilson's girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, took to Instagram following the accident to give an update on the musician.

"He's still in a lot of pain but he's doing so, so, so much better," she said in an Instagram story, thanking fans for their support.

Osbourne also shared some videos of her boyfriend in hospital, the latest from today.

"This is why you don't f--k with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything," the 39-year-old announced to her followers after the accident.