Amber Portwood Reveals Engagement to Leah, Who Wants 'Nothing to Do with' Wedding

MTV

Leah acted excited for her mom and her fiancé in the moment, but said the whole situation was "awkward" and expressed her frustrations with her mom to dad Gary back at home.

Amber Portwood revealed her engagement to Gary Wayt to her daughter, Leah, as well as her ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina on Thursday's new hour of Teen Mom ... and it's pretty clear they're all skeptical of the news.

After apparently being MIA for about seven months, Amber returned to her daughter's life for a BBQ on last week's episode, during which she introduced them all to her new beau. Viewers also saw Gary pop the question to Portwood, who accepted.

Before meeting up with them all the next day for dinner, Portwood exclaimed that she was "nervous" to let them know about the engagement, unsure of how they'd react. "I am nervous, because I've been engaged six times," she said, as Wayt said he had no nerves about the situation at all.

"They're gonna sense that this is different," he assured her, before she added in a confessional, "I have been with my Gary for7 months now, I'm excited to let them know, I've finally found someone I actually think I'm gonna marry this time."

When they sat down to dinner, Wayt told Leah, Gary and Kristina that his goal was to get to know everyone more and "for us to be one big, happy family and regularly see each other." Amber then said she'd like to go to more of Leah's cross-country meets, while Gary warned that she needs to show some more "consistency" when it comes to her daughter.

"I know that though, Gary, I've known that for years. As long as we can work together and make sure we can do things, I think we'll be fine," she said, as he told her they'd need to sit down together, one on one, to discuss further.

"I just want to know my daughter more. I miss you baby and it's been hard," she said, turning to Leah. "I'd love for you to give me a chance, if you think you can do that."

Portwood added she felt like she was "finally healthy" and had a "healthy person with me," before telling Wayt he could "do the honors" and reveal the engagement.

"So, we do have something to tell you all. Me and Amber are engaged now," he shared, getting a "Wow" of of Kristina, a confused look from Gary and a smile from Leah. When Amber asked her daughter what she thought, Leah added, "I like him."

They then called it a night, all hugging before going their separate ways.

As Gary, Kristina and Leah walked out of the restaurant, Kristina again asked Leah how she really felt about the news. "Surprised," she said, before Gary told them all that nobody should "get their hopes up" about the wedding. "We take it for what it is, for now," he said, as Kristina said they should all "err on the side of caution."

Still inside the restaurant, Amber and Wayt seemed to think everything went "pretty well."

"She still needs to warm up to me wanting to be a big part of her life. I've always wanted that. I just never had the chance to really tell her that," Portwood continued. "Today was the first day I've ever said that to her in front of her. I want her to see I'm with someone who's not going to put me down, but they're gonna lift me up. You're a good guy and I don't think she's ever seen me with anyone like that."

"I don't see anything other than happiness for us," she added in a confessional. "Hopefully, we will be seeing them more and doing a lot more stuff with them."

The next day, Leah got a little more open about her real feelings while talking with her dad and stepmother at home. The teen admitted it was still "awkward" seeing her mom, adding that she felt it was "kind of rushed" how Portwood got engaged after popping back into their lives.

Gary agreed it's "awkward" they found out she was engaged the day after they met Wayt for the first time, after not seeing Amber for 7 months.

"We hardly got any messages from her and now that she's engaged," added Kristina. "We're happy for her. But all of a sudden she wants to start coming more. Where was she for the past 7 months? She was working on that relationship with him, but here Leahs' been here the entire time."

After Gary said he would talk to Amber about setting "reasonable expectations" about seeing Leah more, he asked his daughter whether she even wanted to.

"No. I don't want to ..." she responded, before Kristina asked, "What if she wants you to be part of her wedding?"

"No. I don't want to have anything to do with it and the Gary stuff," Leah replied. "She just shows up again and thinks we're all one big, happy family."

"I don't want to be one big, happy family," she added.

While Portwood was excited about her future with Wayt, it seems everyone else was right to be skeptical.

Wayt was reported missing by Portwood after he left their cabin in North Carolina on June 9, where the Indiana-based couple was staying for her brother's wedding. After several impassioned pleas for Wayt's return, and a few sightings along the way, Wayt was no longer declared a missing person by police and was considered safe on June 15.

According to Us Weekly, citing sources, the two have since called off their engagement and decided "it's over between them."