Driver Was 'Four Times Legal Limit' When He Hit & Dragged Girl, 9, Who Lost Foot: Police

WHIO/Dayton Police Department

Both the horrifying incident and the suspect's arrest were caught on video, as he admitted, "I'm drunk" -- after allegedly dragging the girl for half a mile with his Hummer as her father ran after the vehicle, while holding an 18-month-old baby.

An Ohio man accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl on her bike with his Hummer, before dragging her half a mile with his vehicle, was allegedly beyond drunk at the time of the incident -- this according to police.

Jeffrey Atkinson, 55, has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, child endangering, and operating a vehicle while under the influence following the June 22 incident in Dayton. While the suspect admitted he was "not gonna pass" a field sobriety test at the time of his arrest, police have now confirmed just how true that statement was.

Authorities claim his blood alcohol level was .34 at the time of the incident, which is more than four times the legal limit in Ohio, per WHIO. Marijuana and a prescription causing drowsiness and dizziness were also reportedly found in his system.

"A person got behind the wheel at four times the legal limit and now a girl's life and her family, and the community, has changed forever because of that,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Commander of Dayton Police’s Traffic Services Unit, told the outlet.

The Horrifying Incident

According to prosecutors and surveillance footage from a nearby business, Ashley Escalante was riding her bike in front of her family when she was hit by someone making a left turn as they crossed the crosswalk.

Per a GoFundMe set up for the family, Ashley got "caught under the tire and dragged for half a mile," while her family watched. In the footage, her father -- who was holding onto one of his 18-month-old twins at the time -- can be seen running after Atkinson's Hummer, as sparks fly from the vehicle.

The girl's mother reportedly called 911, saying Ashley "became caught in the wheels" and she didn't know where she was. "He dragged her half a mile, and I followed him," the girls' father also told WHIO.

At the time of the incident, prosecutors said both of Ashley's legs "had extensive trauma," adding, "the lower portion of her left leg, including her foot, was missing belong the knee, and her right leg had significant injury as well."

They also claimed "the little girl said to officers, 'I don't want to die! Is this a dream?'" while waiting for an ambulance.

One 911 caller followed the driver, with police locating his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cowboy Lodis Bikestop Bar, which Aktinson owns.

Bodycam footage shows Atkinson admit he was the owner of the Hummer, as he said, "I am sorry" to witnesses screaming at him about the incident. At another location, which appears to be a hospital, he's asked to do a field sobriety test, before telling police, "Oh, f--k it, I'm already impaired. I already know that."

"I can't focus ... you know what, I'm drunk," he also says, while struggling to stand up straight. "I'll admit it, I own a bar. I'm not gonna pass this motherf--ker."

Per prosecutors, "the defendant stopped the tests, admitting that he was too drunk to pass."

According too an August 1st update on the GoFundMe, Ashley has "faced numerous surgeries" and has a "long road to recovery" ahead of her. Her father added, "As soon as Ashley recovers you will be able to see her again very grateful for your well wishes and sincere love."