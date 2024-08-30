TLC's T-Boz Denies Ozempic Rumors, Calls Out 'New Doctors' Online After Hospitalization

Getty

Calling out "disheartening" speculation about her health following her hospitalization, the TLC singer also denied her sickle cell diagnosis had anything to do with it either.

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins is addressing online speculation about her health.

The TLC singer took to Instagram to address her recent hospitalization, which forced the group to cancel a number of upcoming shows.

"I would have never put my business out there like that, but I guess because I missed shows it had to be said, but I just don't think it should have been so detailed 'cause I don't like people in my business -- and I don't like all this attention," she began in a video shared to Instagram this week.

She continued: "It had nothing to do with constipation. No, I'm not on Ozempic. Everybody and every celeb ain't on Ozempic, and I just want to say the ignorance is just, like, disheartening to me."

"People have died from what I just went through. Since it's out there, this can happen to any woman that's had a c-section or fibroid cysts or any abdominal surgery. It was scar tissue," she added. "It had nothing to do with what I ate. It had nothing to do with the inside of my intestines. It was the outside."

The 54-year-old singer's video comes after the band shared a statement on their Instagram revealing that Watkins, "experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps" following their performance in Toledo, Ohio.

The statement said she was diagnosed with "abdominal blockage," and was not due to anything like food poisoning.

In her video, Watkins insisted her hospitalization had "nothing to do with what" she ate, saying her issues stemmed from a "24-year-old previous surgery," that "hit each other because your small intestines move. And it just blocked it. And that's it."

She added she was three days out of hospital at the time she posted the clip and back to working again.

"Life is great and thank you again too all those who take it seriously," she said, before also clarifying that her issues had nothing to do with her previous sickle cell disease diagnosis. "Everything that happens to me does not have to do with sickle cell," she added, with frustation.

T-Boz assured fans that she will see everyone at the "rescheduled shows" in her caption, while she took the time to "educate" the "new doctors" who have been diagnosing her illness from their couch.

"ONLY BECAUSE ITS OUT THERE… THANK U FOR ALL THE LOVE AND CONCERN I APPRECIATE YOU ALL!!! But let me help educate some since there’s so many new doctors out here and y'all seem to know so much about everything but nothing….😳 Stay Happy and Healthy …. I'll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows… I’m Doing Great And Blessed!!! 👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾 All Pages Until The End!!! TLC," she wrote alongside her post.