Winona Ryder Recalls Being 'Blatantly' Sexually Harassed Through Her Career

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star also believes former disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein "did not like" her and that she was blacklisted by his company Miramax.

Winona Ryder reveals she's been sexually harassed throughout her career as an actress.

In an interview with Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the "wild" experiences she encountered growing up in the entertainment industry, including allegedly being blacklisted by Miramax, the company once operated by disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I think it was various reasons," she told the publication. "The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [Weinstein], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and I sat on the couch and we had a conversation and I left."

The 52-year-old actress then recalled getting "screamed at" by an agent, "'What the f--k did you do?' I was like, 'What?' Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?"

"I think I knew a little bit too much," she added of reasons why she believes she was blacklisted, before adding that Weinstein "did not like me."

While she fortunately did not suffer the full wrath of Weinstein, Ryder did fall victim to harassment that plagued the industry in "late 1990s, early 2000s" era.

"I had a couple of difficult experiences with a couple of people who were just blatantly sexually harassing me,” she recalled of her late 20s.

"And then it happened again in my 30s. It wasn't an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild."

"I was lucky because I was known, so it didn't happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: you're negotiating, you're thinking about what's going to happen if you say something. You're working it out while this person is being extremely creepy," she told the publication.

While she laughed off people being "inappropriate or drunkenly hitting on" her, she said "it felt very invasive" when someone would touch her.

Ryder did not realize the extent of what she experienced until she opened up to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Jenna Ortega about the incidents, saying she had become accustomed to the behavior.

"And as I was saying it, I was like, 'Jesus Christ, that's really f--ked up,'" she admitted.

Read more of Ryder's interview here.