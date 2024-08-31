Off-Duty Cop Accused of Peeing on Woman at Kenny Chesney Concert, Then Staff: Police

Foxborough Police Department

When asked if he'd just peed on her, the man allegedly replied, "I did?" before walking away and "trying to blend in with the crowd."

An off-duty police officer was taken into custody after he was accused of urinating on a woman in the middle of a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts last weekend.

In the arrest report, two officers from the Needham Police Department were dispatched by TeamOps to investigate the "sandpit" of the concert area after the victim reported a man had urinated on her shoes.

She told police the Ariat cowgirl boots "smelled of urine and were ruined," per the outlet. She said they were valued at $180 and had been purchased specifically for this show.

The responding officers reported that they discovered the "extremely intoxicated man," while he was "holding a bud light can, swaying back and forth," with his eyes "almost closed."

Perhaps more incriminating, the police report states that when the man -- later identified as Shane Lynch, an officer with the Cranston Police Department -- was escorted from the "sandpit" area, "his zipper was down and his shorts appeared wet."

The victim told police, per the report, that upon feeling something wet spraying her leg, she looked down and saw the suspect urinating on her.

But he apparently wasn't done yet, either.

The arrest report continues, "While talking to the TeamOps Supervisor ... Shane began to grab his penis and urinate again." He was handcuffed, placed into custody, and charged with wanton destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

WHDH reports that Lynch was issued a trespass order by the stadium's security team, and agreed to pay $100 in court costs after his arraignment to have the charges dismissed and

In a statement to WFXT, the Cranston Police Department said that an "administrative investigation" is underway.