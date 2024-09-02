20 Celebs Who Reconciled After a Long Feud

Getty

In Hollywood, there's always drama making headlines and the front page of tabloid magazines. From rumors about romances to conflicts between celebrities, it’s hard to know exactly what to believe.

Some of this gossip revolves around alleged feuds between stars -- and it turns out that on occasion, it’s actually true. But fans often don’t find out what really went down until long after the feud is over. These reconciled celebrities decided to rekindle their friendship and then spill the tea all about it.

1. Tori Spelling & Brian Austin Green

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green may have been incredibly close while filming Beverly Hills, 90210 but that all changed when the show wrapped. The pair didn’t speak for almost two decades, leading some fans to believe there was a feud between them. But in 2024, the old co-stars reconnected, looking back on why there was a falling out.

Brian explained on his Oldish podcast that he had tried to reach out -- but it wasn’t reciprocated so he decided to stop trying. Meanwhile, Tori says her lack of communication began while she was dating fellow cast member Vincent Young, admitting that she lost herself in the “complicated relationship.” She added that because things “weren’t good” with Vincent, she would “panic” every time Brian tried to visit her. On top of that, she didn’t approve of Brian’s relationship with Vanessa Marcil, who she believes was treating him badly.

Despite drifting apart, Tori says she “never stopped thinking about” Brian and “never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect.” The pair are now good friends.

2. Katy Perry & Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had one of the most infamous feuds in pop music history. For almost a decade, the two women seemingly shaded each other with cryptic messages about another woman in the industry who had wronged them. When Taylor dropped “Bad Blood,” fans immediately assumed it was about Katy. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor confirmed it was about another singer who had tried to “sabotage an entire arena tour” by hiring people out from under her. Katy responded by seemingly calling Taylor “Regina George in sheep’s clothing”

As time went on, the women seemed to throw even more shade at each other. Taylor’s ex Calvin Harris even got in on the rift, tweeting that after their split, Taylor’s team was trying to create a negative narrative around him, like she had done to Katy. In 2017, Katy finally confirmed the beef with Taylor, alleging it was about backup dancers that had previously worked for her and then joined Taylor’s tour. When Katy later hit the road again, the backup dancers tried to rejoin her but ended up getting fired from Taylor’s tour.

“That’s true, there is a situation,” she said in a Carpool Karaoke segment. “Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it…I'm ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there’s gonna be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right?... I think, personally, that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls--t, women together will heal the world.”

Then in 2018, Katy sent a literal olive branch to Taylor on the first night of her Reputation Tour. Taylor shared a video to her Instagram Story, writing it meant “so much” to her. Not long after, Katy appeared in Taylor's “You Need to Calm Down” music video, where the pair could be seen hugging things out. In a later interview, Katy confirmed that things had been a “misunderstanding” but they had “made amends.”

3. Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods

For years, Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods were inseparable. That all changed in 2019 when Jordyn was caught kissing Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Things changed overnight for the former friends, beginning what fans believed to be a feud between the pair.

But in 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were spotted together for the first time in years leaving a sushi restaurant together. When later asked about the reunion, Kylie revealed that while they had taken some space apart, she had never fully cut Jordyn off. Instead of posting about their lives, they kept things private, quietly “staying in touch” and occasionally meeting up at Kylie’s house to “talk through everything.”

“There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” she shared in Interview magazine. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Since then, Kylie has continued to spend time with Jordyn but says they now have a “more healthy distance in the relationship.”

4. Kid Cudi & Kanye West

Longtime collaborators Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had a lot of ups and downs through the years. In 2022, Kanye slammed Cudi for his friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian at the time. In response, Cudi said that after watching Kanye burn bridges with numerous friends, it was the final straw in their relationship. He added that it would take “a motherf--king miracle” for them to be friends again.

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f--ked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over,” Cudi told Esquire.

While Cudi seemed extremely certain he wouldn't make amends with Kanye, that changed several years later. In 2024, the pair were spotted hanging out in Las Vegas and then at a Vultures 1 release party. Cudi later explained that the reason they “became cool again” was because Kanye “apologized” and “it was sincere.” He noted that “Kanye does not apologize to anybody” so it meant a lot to hear it from him.

5. Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have been friends since childhood, going on to put their friendship on full display on The Simple Life. But things seemingly changed around 2005, when Paris said she wanted a new co-host for the show. Not long after, Paris confirmed the pair were “no longer friends,” alluding to something that Nicole did that ended the friendship.

Despite the clear rift between the former friends, they continued on with another season of The Simple Life but they filmed mostly separately. When asked about their relationship around that time, Nicole said they “grew apart” and their rumored feud had “just turned into a much bigger thing” than it was.

The friends ended up reconciling on Nicole’s 25th birthday when Paris emailed her. After a dinner together, they patched things up and later told Harper’s Bazaar that the fight was “so built up by the press” and “half of it wasn't even real.”

Now, they're working together on a Simple Life revival.

6. Jennie Garth & Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green weren’t the only Beverly Hills, 90210 stars to find themselves estranged. During filming Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty didn’t get along and their feud extended far past when the show wrapped. The women didn’t keep in touch for over a decade but in 2008, they decided to put it all behind them.

“I think when you’re 18, your personalities conflict, and then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you’re fine,” Shannen told Entertainment Weekly before her passing.

She continued, “The first moment I saw her it was like, ‘OK, this is going to be good.’ It was like, ‘Hey.’ Then a hug. It’s like going to a war together. You’ve already been in the trenches together. You learned so much from that first war. That second war, you know what you need to do to make the set the most peaceful environment you can possibly have.”

7. Gabrielle Union & Jada Pinkett Smith

Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith were still early on in their careers when a rift formed between them. Looking back almost two decades later, Gabrielle says she really doesn’t know what began it all and believes it was the creation of people not wanting them to “rise together.”

“Jada nor I ever used the word feud, so it just became more of a media creation. Kind of like back in the day, neither one of us actually knows what originally took place back then. But the people we had around us were like, ‘Well you know how she feels about you.’ And then it was like, ‘Girl bye’ for 17 years,” Gabrielle said on the Today show.

She continued, “Even though we’re both very outspoken women, both activists, our husbands are friends, I worked with her husband, we both had too much pride and too much insecurities to just say, ‘Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that just a creation of someone who didn’t want to see two women rise together?’”

8. Karamo Brown & Antoni Porowski

Fans loved tuning in to see the guys of Queer Eye change people’s lives but behind the scenes, it wasn’t so fun. All throughout season 1, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski were butting heads and didn’t get along. In fact, their feud was so intense that they didn’t speak at all.

“My castmate in Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict,” Karamo told E! News’ Just the Sip. “We did not talk to each other at all during season 1 even though we were shooting together. … On camera, it was about that person and about creating something successful and so, that was genuine, but off camera, the minute that camera stopped rolling, ‘Girl, don’t come near me.’”

Looking back, Karamo says the pair were able to hash things out before the show premiered. Together, they realized that it had been “someone in-house” spreading rumors that got between them. After their reconciliation, Karamo says they questioned, “Why did we just go through all those months of BS?’”

9. Kathie Lee Gifford & Howard Stern

Howard Stern had major beef with Kathie Lee Gifford for over a decade -- despite having never met one another. It all reportedly began in the ’90s when Kathie sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXIX and Howard reportedly jeered at her from the crowd. Howard went on to call Kathie names on many occasions, even referring to her as the “world’s dumbest person.”

After years of one-sided beef, Kathie revealed in her memoir, I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, that she had finally met Howard in 2011 when he appeared on her show. She says she felt compelled to introduce herself and wish him luck.

“I never met him. I never listened to his show. He hated my guts for 30 years. Hated my husband, hated my children. Hated everything I stood for,” she wrote. “One day, right here, I was up in the makeup room, and all of a sudden he’s here to announce America’s Got Talent. I just feel the Lord saying very clearly to me, ‘Go down and say hello to Howard. I’m standing right here … and I go, ‘Howard, Howard, I’m Kathie Lee. I thought it was time I say hello. I want to wish you the very best with your show.’ And I left.”

Not long after, Howard called her and left a voicemail apologizing for his past behavior. When she called him back, they had a conversation about forgiveness during which she invited him to her home for dinner.

10. Shenae Grimes & Annalynne McCord

For the duration of working on the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, Shenae Grimes and Annalynne McCord were in a major feud. Looking back, Annalynne says the co-stars had major issues with one another -- but on the final day of filming, they decided to put it all behind them. Shenae called up Annalynne to talk about the show wrapping and when they got to set, they hashed out their problems, realizing a lot had to do with Annalynne’s social anxiety and personal trauma.

“Shenae and I, who played Annie, we were at each other’s throats for five years. And the day before we wrapped, Shenae calls me and was like, ‘Hey…I can’t believe it’s over.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch?!’” Annalynne recalled on The Wendy Williams Show. “All five years, and I end up at her wedding in England and now we’re friends. We have dinner dates. It’s awesome, I love her.”