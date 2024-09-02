11 Male Celebs Who Admitted To Getting Hair Transplants

Getty

"Three surgeries later, look at my hair! The technology is bananas now."

It’s not often that celebrities open up about going under the knife for plastic surgery, especially when it comes to male stars in Hollywood. But in reality, many men are actually undergoing cosmetic procedures, from facelifts to hair transplants.

A few of these entertainers have decided to come forward about their decision to alter their hairline -- and what a huge impact it has made on their self image. These male stars hope that by sharing their hair transplant journey, they can encourage other men to make changes that will improve their confidence.

Read on to find out which actors opened up about their hair procedures ...

1. Joel McHale

Joel McHale had openly shared that he’s had hair transplants on three occasions. He explained that he started losing hair as a teenager and would probably have no hair at all at this point in his life if it weren’t for the procedures.

“I’d be totally bald. We’re not all born with gorgeous thick hair like you," Joel said while speaking with Justin Long on his Life Is Short podcast. “Three surgeries later, look at my hair! The technology is bananas now.”

2. Landon Donovan

Fox Sports commentator Landon Donovan recently revealed he underwent a hair transplant procedure after going viral for an unusual hairstyle which showed off a few patches of his exposed scalp. When friends began texting him about his patchy haircut, he explained that he had gotten a hair transplant but was told the awkward ’do wouldn’t show up on camera.

His former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee shared their text exchange on social media to which Landon replied with an old photo and wrote, “Just trying to get back to my glory days.”

3. A.J. McLean

In 2013, Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean shared that he had gotten a hair transplant and didn’t care who knew. On Instagram, he posted before and after photos, showing off how much his hair had grown since the procedure.

“Some girls get there [sp] boobs done some guys get ab implants all to make them happy! This was the one thing I did and I couldn’t be happier thank u dr G!!!!” A.J. wrote in a now-deleted post.

4. Joey Fatone

Fellow boy band member Joey Fatone also shared that he got hair plugs after he noticed that his hair was thinning. He explained that he first started using a spray to fill in his hair, but grew tired of having to use it every time he made a public appearance. He eventually decided to do something surgically.

“It’s crazy how many guys get work done," Joey told People. “They don’t broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about! I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares? I’m not trying to change my look. I’m not trying to change who I am. I’m just trying to just edit it a little bit!”

5. Bobby Berk

In 2019, former Queer Eye star Bobby Berk took part in the 10 year challenge, showing off his current appearance versus how he looked a decade ago. Many fans noticed that in the recent photo, Bobby had much fuller hair and a better hairline. When one follower asked how it was possible, Bobby wrote back that he had a hair transplant -- and had also used Finasteride, Biotin, Rogaine, and PRP treatments.

6. Tyga

In the midst of drama between Nicki Minaj and her ex Safaree Samuels, she revealed that her former boyfriend had gotten a hair transplant -- and went to the same specialist as Tyga. While Tyga hadn’t previously spoken out about the procedure, he confirmed Nicki’s claim by posting a screenshot of his doctor’s website, calling him “the plug” and then adding, “Tellem Tyga sent u.”

7. Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson revealed in 2020 that over the past 14 years, he had undergone five hair transplants. He shared that he started losing his hair at 22 and by 28 he had had his first procedure. While it was “painful and expensive,” it changed how he felt about himself for the better. He kept it secret for over a decade, explaining that he felt great “shame and anxiety” about people ever finding out. Eventually, he decided to publicly come clean.

“I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years,” Cheyenne wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

He continued, “Over the years as my hair kept thinning, I kept secretly getting more procedures & would just pray that no one would find out. Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world.”

8. Elton John

In Elton John’s memoir, he admitted that after he began losing his hair, he underwent a failed hair transplant in the 1970s. When it didn’t work out, he tried a weave but says one critic wrote that he looked like he had a “dead squirrel on [his] head.” Eventually, he decided to simply wear wigs.

“It’s the strangest thing. People were absolutely obsessed with my hair, or lack of it, for years. Then I started wearing a wig and virtually no one’s mentioned it since,” Elton wrote in his book.

9. Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr says he got a hair transplant after he grew tired of his hairline receding. The British comedian explained the process during a television appearance, joking that he hoped the procedure would stop him from looking like a “snooker-playing vampire.”

“So what happened was my hair was socially distancing from my forehead and I’d had enough of it,” Jimmy shared on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. “I shaved my head and what they do is take hairs from the back of your head and they put them on the front. Basically, I had enough hair, it was just in the wrong place. It was a bit of redistribution.”

10. Marc Jacobs

Designer Marc Jacobs says he’s been getting appearance-enhancing procedures for years and doesn’t mind talking about it. While he’s been open about cosmetic surgeries, he noted that he also got a hair transplant and was surprised when people were shocked he was so open about it.

“I mean, there have been so many things that I've been transparent about. Like, once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, ‘Why are you wearing a baseball cap?’ And I said, ‘Well, I just had a hair transplant.’ People were amused and amazed that I answered,” he told Vogue.

11. Boy George

In Boy George’s 2024 memoir, he opened up about many of the cosmetic procedures he underwent in the past. That included three different hair transplants which he had done over the course of three years.