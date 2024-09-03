5 Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, 80-Year-Old Man Dead After Being 'Seriously Assaulted'

Getty

Three girls and two boys aged 12-14 have been arrested, as the victim's daughter claims he was "pushed" to the ground before they "kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine."

Five youths under the age of 15 have been arrested after an 80-year-old man walking his dog died following an attack near his Leicestershire home.

According to Leicestershire Police, five people – including a boy and a girl both aged 14 and one boy and two girls all aged 12 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Per cops, "they are currently being interviewed by police"; their names have not been released at this time.

The suspect has been named by BBC as Bhim Kohl, who died from his injuries at a nearby hospital after being "seriously assaulted" on Sunday evening in Franklin Park.

"The attack happened around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way," said police. "It is reported the victim, who was walking his dog ... was seriously assaulted by a group of young people. They left the scene prior to emergency services arriving."

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into his death, announcing they're still "working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," while asking for anyone who was in the park between 6-6:45 pm on Sunday evening to come forward.

"Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation," said Detective Inspector Emma Matts in a statement. "Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened."

Before his death, the man's daughter spoke with Leicestershire Live and claimed he was "about 30 seconds from getting home when he was attacked." She added he was "lying under the tree and at first he was complaining about his neck and now he's not able to move his legs."

"They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine," she also told the outlet, saying he had been taken to the hospital for surgery for his "serious" injuries. A neighbor, meanwhile, said the victim was "screaming in pain" when he was found.