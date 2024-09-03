Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Video Tribute to Dad Travis: 'My Hero'

Getty

"I cried making this," the Blink-182 drummer's daughter captioned the video -- sharing the special thing he does whenever she missed his calls.

Alabama Barker is sharing a look at her adorable relationship with her dad, Travis Barker.

On Monday, Alabama posted a sweet TikTok video featuring a compilation of clips of the Blink-182 drummer telling her he loves her.

"POV: your dad leaves FaceTime video mail everytime [sic] you miss his call. 🥹," the 18-year-old wrote over the video montage.

In the first clip, Travis could be seen twirling his drumstick in his hand as he told the camera, "I'm going on stage now, I love you," and added a series of kisses.

In another clip, Travis told his daughter, "I'm calling you to say goodnight. Mwah. I love you."

"I miss you, baby. I'm just getting ready to go to sleep, just saying I love you," the musician said in another clip before pouting at the camera.

@alabamabarker My dad is my hero, i couldnt ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker ♬ Gods creation - daniel.mp3

A clip seen at the end of the montage also showed Travis sitting on a plane before takeoff.

"Baby, I love you so much. Getting ready to take off," he said before flashing the sign of the horns and blowing a kiss at the camera.

"My dad is my hero, i couldn't ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker 🖤," Alabama captioned the TikTok.

"I love you to the moon and back 🚀," Travis wrote in the comments.

Travis shares Alabama and son, Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, from whom he split in 2008. Travis is also stepdad to Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, as well as to current wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's children with ex, Scott Disick, Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12.

Together the couple are parents to son Rocky Thirteen, 10 months.

Back in December, the the rockstar celebrated Alabama's 18th birthday with a touching tribute of his own to mark the milestone.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up," he wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Alabama from over the years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world," he continued. "May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!"

He concluded the post, "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."