What Mia Farrow Thinks About Actors Still Choosing to Work With Ex Woody Allen

Getty

Her comments come after Woody Allen himself said actors who turned their backs on him were "well-meaning" but "foolish."

Mia Farrow is opening up about her ex, Woody Allen.

Farrow appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 1, where she candidly spoke about the filmmaker and actors who still chose to work with him despite the accusations leveled against him after their relationship came to an end.

The pair were in a relationship from 1980 to 1992, with Farrow appearing in 13 of the of the Oscar-winner's movies during that time. After their relationship ended, Allen began dating and later married Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Allen was also accused of sexual abuse by another one of Farrow's daughters, Dylan Farrow, who alleged Allen molested her when she was 7 years old. Allen denied the allegations and was never formally charged after two separate investigations.

The exes also share one biological child, son Ronan Farrow, who is a journalist.

During Sunday's interview, Farrow was asked, "Are you able to separate the experience as an actor in those films from the personal trials and tribulations that would follow?" to which she responded, "Oh yeah, yeah."

"I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him," the Rosemary's Baby star added. "I'm not one who'd say, 'Oh, they shouldn't.'"

Following Dylan's sexual assault allegations against Allen, several actors have stated they would not collaborate with the Annie Hall director -- including Kate Winslet and Drew Barrymore, who expressed regret over starring in his movies, and Colin Firth and Greta Gerwig, who said they would never work with the filmmaker again.

In 2018, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall even donated their salaries from Allen movies to the Time's Up movement.

Still, there have been defenders of Allen, including TV host and comedian, Bill Maher, and actor, Javier Bardem, who called Allen a "genius," in 2018, and noted that the filmmaker was never convicted of sexual assault. In 2022, actress Gina Gershon called the allegations against Allen a "family matter" and "not really any of our businesses."

Allen, meanwhile, addressed losing support in Hollywood during a sit-down that aired on CBS Sunday Morning in 2021, calling the actors that turned their backs on him "foolish."

"I think they're well-meaning but they’re foolish," Allen said at the time. "All they're doing is they're persecuting a perfectly innocent person and they're enabling this lie."

In the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which came out that same year, Farrow said that inviting Allen into her family was "the greatest regret of my life."

Recounting her ex's relationships with several of their, children including Soon-Yi, to whom he is still married and shares two adopted two daughters, Farrow noted that she gets why people still have a hard time grappling with her family's story.

"I get why people can't believe it because who on Earth could believe that of Woody Allen?" Farrow said in the series. "I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. Everybody admired Woody so much, loved him, and I did too."