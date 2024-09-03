Tamra Judge Reveals Mom's Hilarious Reaction to Chemical Peel, Brow Lift

Instagram

Judge gives another update to fans on Monday, her birthday, after getting a brow lift and chemical peel, calling it the "worst day" of her recovery so far.

As Tamra Judge continues to heal from cosmetic surgery, she's at least found a way to laugh through some of the pain.

On Monday, which was also her 57th birthday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to update fans on her progress after undergoing a brow lift and CO2 laser and blue chemical peel.

She first clarified that the Labor Day holiday was actually the third day of her recovery, after claiming in earlier videos Sunday was, before detailing her pain.

"This is the worst day of it all and it happens to be on my birthday. Happy Birthday to me," she said, explaining the swelling on her face was still "pretty bad." Though she added the doctor prescribed her a steroid pack, because of the holiday, she wasn't able to pick it up until Tuesday.

Judge said she was starting to feel "a little bit better," however, adding that she was able to take a shower and turn on the TV. "Before, the noise hurt my head so bad because of the brow lift," she explained, "I just wanted to stay in complete silence."

She was also seen "getting her steps in" around the house, explaining to the camera she was walking around in hopes to get her digestive track moving. "I haven't pooped in three or four days yet," she said, likely due to the pain medication she's on.

In another video, Judge revealed her mother's hilarious reaction to her procedure, sharing a screen grab of a text message she received.

"Your face literally makes me want to throw up," wrote her mom, "It looks so [painful] and you don't look like yourself."

"One of my friends called and asked if you had been in a motorcycle addict," her mother added.

"I literally can’t stop laughing about my mom's text message to me," Judge exclaimed in the video. "You guys know where I get my empathy from, right?"

She added that she only had "one pain pill," but was still feeling "a little crispy around the edges."

