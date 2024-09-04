Brooke Mueller on 'Unique' Charlie Sheen Relationship, Being 'Nightmare' to Denise Richards

YouTube / Getty

Brooke Mueller talks sobriety, addiction struggles, and how it impacted her relationships with Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, who previously had custody of her children.

Children are often the ties that bind even beyond marital vows. That's how Brooke Mueller has found herself in what she describe as a "unique modern family" with both Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

Mueller was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, with the former couple sharing 15-year-old twins Bob and Max. From 2002 to 2008, Sheen and Richards were married, sharing daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19.

Sheen, Richards & Her Twin Boys

Speaking about her relationship with her ex on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn -- which they're touting as her first interview in 15 years -- Mueller said that she and Sheen currently "have a fantastic relationship."

The twins live with her, she said, but Sheen is a neighbor, so they still see one another all the time. "He comes over a lot. We go over there," she said, adding that they talk on the phone sometimes multiple times a day.

She described their lives now by saying, "We have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great."

Further tying those familial relations together, Richards offered to take Mueller's twins when they were four after Los Angeles social workers expressed concerns about Mueller's erratic behaviors. As such, Richards had temporary custody of the boys until May 2013 when Mueller's family took over.

Mueller explained that she ultimately made the decision to move her family to Utah in 2016 for several years because of "all of the chaos" the twins were dealing with through that time, saying they were both "really traumatized" by it all.

While in Utah, the boys took part in what Mueller described as a "great neuropsychiatric program," while she sought help for her addiction struggles.

"They broke through any of their behaviors that were concerning," she said of her twins, saying they have "had time to get some structure and consistency." Now, she says they're "completely mainstreamed," adding that "they're incredible kids."

Addiction and Sobriety

While Mueller shared that she gets along "very, very well" with Richards these days, Mueller admitted that wasn't always the case. "It was not always good," she admitted. "The reason why our relationship wasn't good, it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction."

Through the eyes of her sobriety -- saying she's celebrating nine months sober -- Mueller said she looks back and has to admit she "was a nightmare" to Denise. "It's like I have that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde thing."

In fact, she said that Richards "actually did step up and tried to step up, and was very helpful. In fact, she was really helpful with me recently too, last year."

As reported by TMZ last month, Mueller was part of a recent police probe into the overdose death of Matthew Perry because she reportedly spent time in rehab with both the Friends star and "The Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha, who's been implicated in his death.

Sources for the outlet also said Mueller was close to Erik Fleming, who made a plea deal related to Perry's death, with prosecutors claiming he was a drug broker between Sangha and Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

While Mueller was in rehab in March 2024, her computer and phone were reportedly seized by authorities. TMZ further reported that she has been cooperating with authorities and even helped the investigation which led to Fleming's indictment. Mueller did not mention Perry on the podcast.

Now sober, though, Mueller said she's in a much better place, and grateful for it. "A lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it. In fact, most people don't," she said. "I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober."

That work does involve an ongoing program with meetings, and her "fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women."

For his part, Sheen celebrated his own milestone in December 2023, marking six years of sobriety.