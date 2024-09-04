Eve Played Off Hidden Ectopic Pregnancy as Appendicitis While Filming 2006 Sitcom

Getty

Opening up about her miscarriage for the first time, Eve says, "In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set."

Eve is recounting her long journey to motherhood.

In a new interview with People ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, Who's That Girl?, out September 17, the rapper dished on how her life -- and career -- have changed since welcoming son, Wilde, with husband, Maximillion Cooper.

"I like that I'm able to dip in and dip out [of the industry]," Eve told the outlet of her more relaxed approach to her career. "Because I have struggled with anxiety and stress, at this point in my life, I am very careful about not bringing that into the house with the baby. I'm an older mom, so my reserves of energy aren't the same, and I want to make sure that I'm fully gassed-up for Wilde."

While she still has plenty of gigs that keep her busy, including May's Cross the Tracks music festival in London, Eve has opted for a more domestic life across the pond, with the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper spends the bulk of her time at home with British businessman beau, their son and his four kids from a previous marriage.

"I don't have anything to chase beyond the things that I want to build for him, us as a family," she shared.

Eve's love story with Cooper began in 2010, when she rode in his celebrity motor rally, the Gumball 3000. Their connection was instant and intense, despite living on different continents.

She began spending more time in London, and the couple got engaged in December 2013. They tied the knot in June 2014 and not long after, Eve became a London resident.

"It was a big move," the Philadelphia native recalled. "Culturally, things are very different. It took about two years for me to feel settled here."

The couple started trying to expand their family soon after, but Eve had struggled to get pregnant.

"You question yourself, your body, the universe, God, so many things," she said.

While Eve had told her husband the she had suffered a miscarriage in the past, she had never spoken about in public -- until her memoir.

"I told my husband [about the miscarriage] when we got close, but never ever spoke about it in public, not even [while I was hosting] The Talk," Eve revealed.

In an excerpt from the upcoming book, Eve recalled filming her eponymous sitcom on UPN back in 2006 when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. She was forced to undergo emergency surgery. And while she still counts the experience as traumatic, in the midst of the whirlwind that was her career in the early 2000s, she kept it under wraps, telling everyone it was "appendicitis" as she battled through it on her own.

"It was 2006, and I was still filming my Eve TV series, when I found out that I was pregnant. It was called a tubal pregnancy, where the embryonic sac ruptured in my one fallopian tube. It's also known as an ectopic pregnancy. I had to have emergency surgery and stop filming the show for two weeks. I don't know why I lied to everyone on set and said that my appendix had ruptured, really," she writes. "Maybe because I was lying to myself. If I faced losing my baby, then I didn't know if two weeks would be enough emotional healing time. In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set."

"In denial" about it all, Eva said she did "whatever it took" to show up and get the job done, even it was to her "own detriment."

While she it took her years before she was able to grieve the loss of her first child, she eventually forgave her self and learned that what happened not only wasn't her fault, but that she deserved to be a mother.

And in 2022, she became one. After a diagnosis with endometriosis and fibroids, Eve underwent surgery to remove fibroids and went through multiple rounds of IVF. She ended up with one mosaic embryo, and despite the chances that her baby could be born with potential genetic issues, she had it transferred.

She found out she was pregnant while filming Queens with Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez in 2021, but kept it under wraps.

"I couldn't tell anybody then because it was such a new pregnancy,” she says. “I, one hundred percent, was acting like an absolute crazy person. It was baking in L.A., so I was asking for ice to be put down my back. When I finally told the girls that I was pregnant months into shooting, they were like, 'That's why you were acting crazy. Thank God that you weren't a psycho diva.'"

Crediting Cooper for getting her through that time, Eve called her husband her "anchor."

"I always call him my anchor, because I live in the clouds and he's definitely two feet on the ground," she said. "I was hormonal, so I cried a lot. I was stressed. I missed home. I missed him. But he was great. He kept me calm. He's such a good man and good dad, which is one of the reasons why I fell in love with him."

Now as Wilde grows up, she just wants to give him the carefree childhood she didn't have: His life is so far removed from how I grew up -- which is what we all strive for."